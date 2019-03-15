Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez mocks ‘thoughts and prayers’ following mass shootings

In the wake of mass shootings in New Zealand, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez mocks “thoughts and prayers.” Seriously? For most people, that’s all we have to confront tragedy, yet for her, thoughts and prayers are only political devices used by the NRA. Plus, Beto announces for president and says we need to address slavery and segregation. What is he smoking?

Across the world in New Zealand, 49 people were killed in mass shootings at two mosques in events that the deranged shooter possibly live streamed according to news reports. New Zealand’s prime minister denounced the terrorist attacks and offered thoughts and prayers as they work to bring justice against the attackers.

Apparently, offering thoughts and prayers, doesn’t cut it for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Thoughts and prayers are all that most people have to offer. Rather than mocking people of faith and their efforts to comfort and console, maybe Ocasio-Cortez should offer some prayers of her own. Instead, she said that “thoughts and prayers” were simply a political device of the NRA. How completely insane!

Also in today’s show, Beto O’Rourke announced for president in a very bizarre video that spanned over three minutes. In it, he said that America needs to address slavery and segregation. His wife sat in the video without saying a word, with led to a very interesting report by the New York Times. Check out today’s show for all the details.

