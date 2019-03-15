Home » 13-Minute News Hour

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez mocks ‘thoughts and prayers’ following mass shootings

Bobby EberleBobby Eberle Posted On 12:00 pm March 15, 2019
28

In the wake of mass shootings in New Zealand, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez mocks “thoughts and prayers.” Seriously? For most people, that’s all we have to confront tragedy, yet for her, thoughts and prayers are only political devices used by the NRA. Plus, Beto announces for president and says we need to address slavery and segregation. What is he smoking?

Across the world in New Zealand, 49 people were killed in mass shootings at two mosques in events that the deranged shooter possibly live streamed according to news reports. New Zealand’s prime minister denounced the terrorist attacks and offered thoughts and prayers as they work to bring justice against the attackers.

Apparently, offering thoughts and prayers, doesn’t cut it for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Thoughts and prayers are all that most people have to offer. Rather than mocking people of faith and their efforts to comfort and console, maybe Ocasio-Cortez should offer some prayers of her own. Instead, she said that “thoughts and prayers” were simply a political device of the NRA. How completely insane!

Also in today’s show, Beto O’Rourke announced for president in a very bizarre video that spanned over three minutes. In it, he said that America needs to address slavery and segregation. His wife sat in the video without saying a word, with led to a very interesting report by the New York Times. Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Rating: 9.0/10 (3 votes cast)
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez mocks 'thoughts and prayers' following mass shootings, 9.0 out of 10 based on 3 ratings
28 Comments

Max daddy
Max daddy
12:33 pm March 15, 2019 at 12:33 pm

She believes The State should handle all problems going forward. Too much unsanctioned compassion suggests the State isn’t doing a good enough job. That cannot be!

It’s rarely a bad idea to think about someone else’s pain and loss. (An exception being the battlefield.) Prayer is …well, the Bible says “Men aught always to pray.” I’ll go with that.

The Parties that want to regulate every aspect of our lives, including acceptable levels of sympathy, are also the ones coddling criminal elements that reject all societal rules. Their regulations that hid the shooter’s behavior enabled that monster to thrive.

Rating: 4.8/5 (6 votes cast)

    Livo1959
    Livo1959
    2:33 pm March 15, 2019 at 2:33 pm

    Hey Max daddy,

    Why do you think she has that sword painted on her forehead?

    Rating: 2.5/5 (2 votes cast)
    ltuser
    ltuser
    2:41 pm March 15, 2019 at 2:41 pm

    Hold on here. I thought that we were inhumane if we DIDN’T send thoughts and prayers??

    AND how could something like this happen, in NZ.. Last i checked, just like Australia, they were a no-gun country…

    Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)
praireliving
praireliving
1:23 pm March 15, 2019 at 1:23 pm

Thoughts and prayers are better than godless belief in the state being able to solve all the social woes of the world. Sin has happened since Adam and Eve decided to eat from the tree of knowledge. However, when humanity has turned to God rather than counting on themselves things have gone better. When people have thought they knew better things have gone considerably worse.

Rating: 4.3/5 (8 votes cast)

    ltuser
    ltuser
    2:42 pm March 15, 2019 at 2:42 pm

    Add to that, you can bet if trump had NOT sent thoughts and prayers, the dems would be bashing him for NOT sending them.

    Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast)
    DrGadget
    DrGadget
    4:48 pm March 15, 2019 at 4:48 pm

    She hates prayers because she doesn’t want anyone communing with God. Her master told her to do everything to stop that.

    She hates thoughts because she doesn’t understand how to participate in that.

    Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)
gnabedian
gnabedian
1:48 pm March 15, 2019 at 1:48 pm

She’s jealous, she has no thoughts because she has no brains.

Rating: 4.2/5 (6 votes cast)

    snattlerake
    snattlerake
    2:52 pm March 15, 2019 at 2:52 pm

    That’s what she wants you to believe. She knows exactly what she is doing, and will never allow facts nor Christian beliefs to ever get in her way.

    Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast)
Sneemdream
Sneemdream
1:54 pm March 15, 2019 at 1:54 pm

Why does ANYONE with an IQ above 80 care what this pathetic hate-filled DIMWIT says⁉️⁉️⁉️⁉️⁉️

Rating: 4.0/5 (5 votes cast)

    akatmom
    akatmom
    2:07 pm March 15, 2019 at 2:07 pm

    unfortunately, yes. her face is all over the fake and real news, FB, twitter and the like. she is everywhere.

    Rating: 4.4/5 (5 votes cast)
    Max daddy
    Max daddy
    4:52 pm March 15, 2019 at 4:52 pm

    Because she is in Congress….where they make and dissolve laws to govern every aspect of our lives.

    Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)
barbaracvm
barbaracvm
1:55 pm March 15, 2019 at 1:55 pm

AOC has ashes from Ash Wednesday. Then turns around and says prayers are useless. Total hypocrite! atrophied occasional cerebellum

Rating: 5.0/5 (5 votes cast)

    Mary Bills
    mbills53
    2:03 pm March 15, 2019 at 2:03 pm

    Those aren’t ashes….it’s smudging made by a big black marker. I don’t know of anyone receiving ashes on this holy day that encompasses their entire forehead. Probably had someone from her staff draw on her forehead just before she headed out to speak with the fake news.

    Rating: 4.8/5 (4 votes cast)
      440volt
      440volt
      2:36 pm March 15, 2019 at 2:36 pm

      They forgot to draw the circle around her theatrical “show of faith”. It needs to be explained to that girl that she is not nearly as important as she thinks. She had better hope that her former employer is holding her bartending job open for her.

      Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast)
    ltuser
    ltuser
    2:44 pm March 15, 2019 at 2:44 pm

    I find it rather ironic, she went to a prayer meet to get ashed up, then has the gall to call on trump, for his ‘sending prayers’..

    Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast)
mxquist
mxquist
2:05 pm March 15, 2019 at 2:05 pm

Well, Ms O-Cortez, all I can say is, you win. From this moment on, I will no longer, under any circumstance, feel compelled to ever give you any serious thought, only bemused derision and dismissive contempt. Nor will I ever pray for you, only about you.
Happy? Don’t care.

Rating: 5.0/5 (5 votes cast)

Wmichaelmic
Wmichaelmic
2:07 pm March 15, 2019 at 2:07 pm

People are getting sick of this woman. I sincerely believe she is an instrument of the Devil.

Rating: 5.0/5 (6 votes cast)

genemz
genemz
2:45 pm March 15, 2019 at 2:45 pm

Prayers can move God to prevent the power-mad from exploiting this tragedy as an open door to take away more of our freedom.

I got to admit though and half agree with her…. For many never learned how to correctly pray. They pray to statues, or address their prayers to saints, or Mary. These prayers are not heard by God! Demons, maybe. But not by God!

This is what Jesus told us about prayer! If you are going to pray? LEARN how to pray!

“And whatever request you make in my name, that I will do, so that the Father may have glory in the Son.” John 14:13

Jesus answered, “I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.” John 14:6

We must learn to pray, “Father in Jesus name!”

Then give your request, short and sweet. Jesus said he dislikes long drawn out prayers. He already knows all things. Its us who are getting to become one with what God wants to do if we pray righteously! You are talking to your best friend! Don’t be shy!

“In praying, do not babble like the pagans, who think that they will be heard because of their many words” (Matthew 6:7).

There is no other way to the Father! “In Jesus name only!”

Prayers to idols = demons hearing and counterfeiting answered prayers to draw you away from learning about God and His Word!

Rating: 4.3/5 (3 votes cast)

    Ringmaster1
    Ringmaster1
    4:46 pm March 15, 2019 at 4:46 pm

    Thank you o wise one, I’ve been praying to demons all along?

    Rating: 1.0/5 (1 vote cast)
ltuser
ltuser
2:51 pm March 15, 2019 at 2:51 pm

Also. Listening to a # of folk online, Australia and new zealandistan, are falling into the same trap the UK and other countries are, with covering up for muslims committing crimes, coddling them etc.
SO IS IT any wonder, someone there, snapped, and tried to do what the govt was unable, Push back against the islamic horde.

Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

    DrGadget
    DrGadget
    4:55 pm March 15, 2019 at 4:55 pm

    Agreed. This sort of thing happens all the time to Christians and Jews but the Media turns a blind eye. Google “Coptic Christians” and see how they are arrested, kidnapped, injured, and killed in places like Egypt. You won’t see this ever on ABC News.

    Someone from work today was talking about this mosque thing and said the killer was a “right wing extremist”. Of course this is brain washing from the Fake News.

    When 1 man (in the last 10 years) attacks Muslims, it’s a “disturbing trend” and must be rooted in his dangerous beliefs in right-wing extremism. Let’s stop these hateful conservatives!

    When 900 different Muslims around the world (in one year) go around killing Christians, Jews, or anyone else, they’re all “individual cases” and have nothing at all to do with the clear text of the Koran telling them to commit these acts.

    Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)
empd
empd
3:01 pm March 15, 2019 at 3:01 pm

“They pray to statues, or address their prayers to saints, or Mary. These prayers are not heard by God! Demons, maybe. But not by God! ” is an example of ignorant bigotry, if you are referring to the group everyone is permitted to hate and malign, traditional Catholics. Please, spare us such comments because you don’t know what you are talking about, only what you see and judge without knowing the ancient Catholic theology behind it.

Rating: 2.3/5 (3 votes cast)

    Max daddy
    Max daddy
    5:00 pm March 15, 2019 at 5:00 pm

    Well, The Bible and ancient Catholic theology are often at odds. The Bible and most theologies are at odds on many occasions.
    A study of the texts results in no Biblical foundation for praying to Mary or the saints.
    When The Christ answered a direct question about prayer He could not have been more specific.
    “Like this:…….” It’s known as The Lord’s prayer but it was for us.

    Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)
disqus_Gz3SjEdTWJ
disqus_Gz3SjEdTWJ
3:27 pm March 15, 2019 at 3:27 pm

For one with actual faith in the actual God, thoughts and prayers are important. The fervent prayer of a righteous man availeth much. Of course, AOC believes in a god of her own creation which is convenient for her, so she doesn’t understand what prayer is all about.

Ignorant blathering by an ignorant person.

Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast)

Tommy Tunez
Tommy Tunez
3:35 pm March 15, 2019 at 3:35 pm

Thank you Crazy Eyes Castro Cortex for defining a new level of stupidity, that is actually below the original level of Stupid. To make it easier for your followers to remember the new word for this new level of Stupid is – ‘Alexandria’.

Examples:

1 – What do u think I am? Do you think I am ‘Alexandria’ or sumtin’?

2 – ‘Dat guy is so ‘Alexandria’ he couldn’t find the door ‘n he waz standin right in’frontov it!

Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

Freedom Fighter
Freedom Fighter
3:45 pm March 15, 2019 at 3:45 pm

Statists, be they Communists, Socialists or any other authoritarians are still human. Humans, by their nature, have to believe in some higher authority. Without a belief in God, the human spirit [or soul, if you like] hates a vacuum. Thus, their “god” is not spiritual [which requires faith], but something tangible—the State.

Does that mean that all atheists/agnostics worship the state as a “god”? No, but I contend that the majority of the godless do.

Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

jcfromdc
jcfromdc
4:06 pm March 15, 2019 at 4:06 pm

Have these two been orbiting Mars for the last 50 light years? Slavery and segregation? Here? No? Then where? Nigeria, somewhere else in West/North Africa? Well, yeah! But HERE? Are you kidding me? Has this buffoon ever read the 13th, 14th, and 15th Amendments to the Constitution passed after 1865?
And AOC (Airhead Outa Control) Cortez? Wearing an Ash Wednesday forehead cross and mocking prayer. Should be excommunicated for that AND her support of outright murder of late term babies up to their birth and after in NY. We can’t execute a heinous murdering rapist, but willfully KILL the most innocent of all. And WHAT, pray tell, does the NRA have to do with New Zealand? They don’t have such a thing! (Too bad!) Sheesh!

Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)

jrsosusa1
jrsosusa1
4:27 pm March 15, 2019 at 4:27 pm

Of course she mocked “thoughts & prayers” because Occasional Cortex does not have enough brain cells, or conscience, to offer condolences to anyone.
Remember, she is merely a puppet for the “Justice Democrats” & passed their
casting call for the job….they wrote the worthless “Green New Deal” in one day, & the puppet spews it to the products of schools of indoctrination…..zero
education. Manmade Global Warming is nothing more than a globalist Ponzi
Scheme(worse than Bernie Madoff) to separate all on the planet into rulers & slaves……..no one is taught anything about the history of the planet and if you
deny the contrived threat of the end of the planet – you will be bullied or lose your job ……..Vladimir Lenin: The goal of socialism is Communism.

Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast)

