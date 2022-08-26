Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed that the FBI approached Facebook warning the platform about “Russian propaganda” ahead of the bombshell Hunter Biden laptop story leading up to the 2020 presidential election.

Appearing on Thursday’s installment of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” Zuckerberg was asked about Facebook’s suppression of the New York Post’s reporting that shed light on the shady foreign business dealings of the son of then-candidate Joe Biden.

Zuckerberg began by stressing how Facebook took a “different path” than Twitter, which completely censored the Post’s reporting while Facebook limited its reach on the platform.

– Read more at Fox News

—————————————

BREAKING: Mark Zuckerberg tells Joe Rogan that Facebook algorithmically censored the Hunter Biden laptop story for 7 days based on a general request from the FBI to restrict election misinformation. pic.twitter.com/llTA7IqGa1 — Minds💡 (@minds) August 25, 2022

—————————————

—————————————

Mark Zuckerberg tells Joe Rogan Facebook was wrong to ban The Post’s Hunter Biden laptop story

Mark Zuckerberg finally admitted on Thursday that Facebook dropped the ball when the company banned the sharing of The Post’s exclusive report on Hunter Biden’s laptop ahead of the 2020 election.

The billionaire CEO of Meta said he regretted Facebook’s handling of the bombshell story during an appearance on “The Joe Rogan Experience” — but he still defended the process as “pretty reasonable.”

Zuckerberg opened up about the controversial media suppression after the host pressed him to explain his views on how tech platforms should handle content moderation on sensitive subjects.

– Read more at the New York Post

—————————————

GOP senators who launched Hunter Biden probe demand right to grill two FBI agents who suggested bad stories about president’s son were ‘Russian disinformation’

Two Republican senators who launched a probe into Hunter Biden’s business dealings are demanding the right to question FBI agents who suggested that negative stories about the president’s son were ‘Russian disinformation.

Whistleblowers have come forward over the past few weeks to allege that the bureau tried to downplay concerns about Hunter Biden ahead of the 2020 presidential election, even though many of the allegations made turned out to be true.

They have further claimed that the FBI purposely did not examine the contents of Hunter’s laptop and instead labeled stories about it as ‘Russian disinformation.’

— Read more at the Daily Mail