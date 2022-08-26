Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed that the FBI approached Facebook warning the platform about “Russian propaganda” ahead of the bombshell Hunter Biden laptop story leading up to the 2020 presidential election.
Appearing on Thursday’s installment of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” Zuckerberg was asked about Facebook’s suppression of the New York Post’s reporting that shed light on the shady foreign business dealings of the son of then-candidate Joe Biden.
Zuckerberg began by stressing how Facebook took a “different path” than Twitter, which completely censored the Post’s reporting while Facebook limited its reach on the platform.
BREAKING: Mark Zuckerberg tells Joe Rogan that Facebook algorithmically censored the Hunter Biden laptop story for 7 days based on a general request from the FBI to restrict election misinformation. pic.twitter.com/llTA7IqGa1
— Minds💡 (@minds) August 25, 2022
Mark Zuckerberg tells Joe Rogan Facebook was wrong to ban The Post’s Hunter Biden laptop story
Mark Zuckerberg finally admitted on Thursday that Facebook dropped the ball when the company banned the sharing of The Post’s exclusive report on Hunter Biden’s laptop ahead of the 2020 election.
The billionaire CEO of Meta said he regretted Facebook’s handling of the bombshell story during an appearance on “The Joe Rogan Experience” — but he still defended the process as “pretty reasonable.”
Zuckerberg opened up about the controversial media suppression after the host pressed him to explain his views on how tech platforms should handle content moderation on sensitive subjects.
GOP senators who launched Hunter Biden probe demand right to grill two FBI agents who suggested bad stories about president’s son were ‘Russian disinformation’
Two Republican senators who launched a probe into Hunter Biden’s business dealings are demanding the right to question FBI agents who suggested that negative stories about the president’s son were ‘Russian disinformation.
Whistleblowers have come forward over the past few weeks to allege that the bureau tried to downplay concerns about Hunter Biden ahead of the 2020 presidential election, even though many of the allegations made turned out to be true.
They have further claimed that the FBI purposely did not examine the contents of Hunter’s laptop and instead labeled stories about it as ‘Russian disinformation.’
More proof that this corrupt FBI is a Democrat Party’s political police gestapo.
Of course the FBI examined Hunter’s laptop, but the Democrat party Obama well-placed stooges were the very insurance policy Strzok got caught bragging about to his girlfriend that would prevent Trump from winning in 2016 and failed,,,,,they obviously still remain in the FBI, and their cover goes deep,,as in DEEP STATE. Fire them all and then hire back only the ones that prove clean.
all a part of the election fraud that the demoncrat party of satan used to elect benito j biden.
capricorn1: “benito”???
In the Holy Bible “benito” means “the blessed one”
But I don’t think that is what you intended.
Maybe more like Benito Mussolini, the establishment of a totalitarian state with himself as supreme leader.
yes sir thats what i meant.
seeing how he calls all maga conservatives fascist.
When the GOP take back congress this fall, they best immediately start investigations and prosecutions.
The base will not tolerate their usual Spineless Republican nonsense. If they do not, they can forget ever
holding power for the foreseeable future.
Said it before saying it again; birds of a feather…..