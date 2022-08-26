The controversial magistrate judge who approved the Mar-a-Lago warrant is the target of an ethics complaint that points out his past criticism of Trump, his campaign donation to Barack Obama, and a well-timed legal flip linked to the late Jefferey Epstein and a federal investigation.

Tea Party Patriots Action has filed a 35-page complaint in the Eleventh Circuit against Judge Bruce E. Reinhart, the Florida-based magistrate who approved the warrant to search Donald’s Trump’s residence for documents belonging to the National Archives.

Jenny Beth Martin, honorary chairman of Tea Party Patriots Action, says the longtime conservative group has never filed an ethics complaint in the past but was frustrated watching the FBI conduct a “witch hunt” against the former president.

“I felt like I had to do something,” Martin tells AFN.

The complaint accuses Judge Reinhart of “unethical and prejudicial conduct” and having a “conflict of interest and a pattern and history of hostility to President Trump.” The complaint then lists what it calls “undisputed facts” supporting the accusation, such as the judge criticizing Trump in a 2016 social media post. He also contributed to Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign and a related Democrat PAC.

Among other questionable actions, the court complaint points out Judge Reinhart recused himself in June from a lawsuit filed by Trump against Hillary Clinton, citing conflict of interest. Yet the FBI warrant was signed by him just six weeks later.

Yet another questionable legal move goes back much farther, to 2008, when Reinhart quit his 12-year federal prosecutor’s job in the U.S. Attorney’s Office. He immediately went into private practice representing several of Jeffrey Epstein’s co-conspirators even though Reinhart’s own colleagues were prosecuting the billionaire pedophile at the time.

“Hopefully,” Martin says, “the complaint is taken seriously.”

