International Desk, Mar 14 (EFE).- Ukraine’s president has said that the objective of the Kyiv delegation negotiating with Moscow is to achieve a meeting with Russia’s president.

Saying that representatives of both countries spoke every day through video calls, Volodomyr Zelenskyy added that the objective is to obtain effective guarantees for peace and security.

“Our delegation has a clear task – to do everything to ensure a meeting of the presidents, the meeting that I am sure people are waiting for,” Zelenskyy said in a video posted to his social media accounts early Monday.

He also urged Nato to impose a no-fly zone over his country.

“If you don’t close our sky, it is only a matter of time before Russian rockets fall on your territory, on Nato territory,” he said.

David Arakhamiya, a member of the Ukrainian delegation, told the local Strana news website that a new meeting between the two delegations will take place Monday morning by videoconference.

Speaking to the Russian media, Moscow’s presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Saturday confirmed the Monday morning meeting and said that adviser to President Vladimir Putin, Vladimir Medinsky, will lead the delegation, as in previous rounds.

Both Russians and Ukrainians have hinted in recent days that the climate of negotiations between the two parties has somewhat improved, including Zelenskyy who on Saturday said he saw some positive signs from Russia. EFE

