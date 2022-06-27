A center that dedicates itself to educating women on pregnancy, but does not offer abortions, was allegedly the target of vandalism early Saturday morning, and now authorities are searching for those responsible.

Officials with Longmont Public Safety said they were called to Life Choices at 3:17 a.m. on Saturday morning after dispatch received reports of a fire breaking out at the business.

“They provide clinical help like ultrasounds, pregnancy tests and all that too. If the woman decides to parent, they give her clothing and support,” Becky Young, a former patient and employee of Life Choices said.

When first responders arrived on the scene, located at 20 Mountain View Ave. in Longmont, they discovered vandalism painted across the front of the businesses.

“That is such a weird place to target, I guess,” Young said.

Life Choices doesn’t offer abortions, but according to their website, they offer post-abortion support.

In addition to the black paint scrawled across the building’s front being deemed vandalism, LPS said the fire is being investigated as arson.

“I honestly think it’s a lack of education of understanding one, the laws like I said, we are still fully capable of performing whatever they need to in Colorado. And two, their lack of education on what the resource center does. Just because they don’t offer abortions doesn’t mean they aren’t helping women find the right choice for them,” Young said about the suspects.

Life Choices Pregnancy Center has released a statement on the incident:

Life Choices Pregnancy Center was set on fire around 3 a.m. this morning. Due to the ongoing investigation, we are not able to access our building or assess the full extent of the damage.

We are devastated and stunned by this frightening act of vandalism. Life Choices has served Longmont and the surrounding communities for over 37 years providing hope, help and support for women and men who walk through our door.

What we hope the perpetrators of this act understand is that an attack on Life Choices is ultimately not an attack on a political party or act of; it is an attack on those who walk through our doors every day in need of diapers, pregnancy tests, limited ultrasounds, clothing, financial and parenting classes, support, and so much more. It is an attack on a place that is supposed to be safe for women, men, and their families.

We have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support we have received since this morning and pray for healing and peace for all. Although this is unsettling, we have an incredible, caring staff and volunteers that are committed to coming back and serving our community and surrounding areas. We have not lost hope, because the love of God has been poured out through churches, friends of Life Choices, businesses, and people we have never met before. And hope does not disappoint.” – Kathy Roberts, Life Choices executive director

Now, investigators with LPS are asking the public to step forward to help close this case, requesting that residents who live between Collyer and Lashley (West and East,) and 15th Avenue and 11th Avenue (North and South,) to check their personal surveillance footage, if they have any.

If you live in this area, you are being asked to look at what your security camera captured between 2:45 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. on Saturday morning. Your footage may be able to help identify those responsible for these crimes.

Additionally, if you have any other information that could lead to locating the suspects in this case, please call 303-774-3700 and use Longmont Police Report #22-5219.

FOX31 and Channel 2 crews saw multiple FBI agents on scene of the investigation on Saturday. We reached out to the Denver FBI agency to hear why they were assisting. We are waiting to hear back.

——————————————

Attacks were not limited to Colorado. Here are some others.

This is the political violence Robert Evans is hoping to see repeated at the Arizona state capitol. https://t.co/gFnzRlZKCL — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) June 26, 2022

Los Angeles: White far-left pro-abortion protesters repeatedly call a black female driver a bitch & other slurs because she was not supportive of them shutting down the road. #Antifa

Video by @AnthonyCabassa_: pic.twitter.com/TLn1TgYFzR — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) June 26, 2022

A Richmond, Va. woman who taught in an elementary school has been revealed to have conspired to carry out mass violence at a # RoeVWade inspired direct action. Celina Grisolia posted about bringing a machete & asked about bombing the Supreme Court. Read: https://t.co/p7F8W0HFeJ — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) June 25, 2022

© Copyright © 2022 Local TV LLC, All rights reserved.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.