(The Center Square) – Nearly 60 House Democrats voted with Republicans in the U.S. House Wednesday to put a check President Joe Biden’s executive orders.
The House voted on the REIN IN Inflation Act, which would require the Biden administration to publish the “inflationary impact” of each executive order before issuing it. The bill passed 272-148 with 59 Democrats in support. See how they voted.
“Pushing one big-spending policy after another, President Biden has continued to throw fuel on the inflationary fire,” House Oversight Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., said on the House floor. “That fire is rapidly consuming the wages of our constituents. They have had to pay higher and higher prices for everything from eggs to electricity – all while inflation pushes their real wages farther and farther behind.”
The bill would apply to executive orders with an estimate impact over $1 billion. Under the legislation, the chairman of the Council of Economic Advisors and Office of Management and Budget would prepare the estimates. The Biden administration would also have to prepare a report for Congress each year.
According to the bill’s official summary, “the requirement does not apply to executive orders that (1) provide for emergency assistance or relief at the request of any state or local government or an official of the government, or (2) are necessary for national security or the ratification or implementation of international treaty obligations.”
Dozens of Democrats supporting the bill suggests it could have a chance in the U.S. Senate.
Critics pointed to the spike in federal spending since Biden took office. The national debt is on its way to $32 trillion this year.
“Biden’s reckless executive spending agenda has cost hardworking families more than 1 trillion in taxpayer dollars and exacerbated inflation,” U.S. Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, said.
Federal data show consumer prices have soared since Biden took office, particularly food and energy prices.
“House Republicans are holding the Biden Administration accountable for fueling the worst spike in prices in a generation,” Ways and Means Chairman Jason Smith, R-Mo., said. “Under this bill, President Biden will have to reveal the inflationary cost of his reckless agenda, which he has tried to dismiss or downplay for the last two years. Since the start of his administration, President Biden has spent more than $1 trillion on executive actions that are continuing to fuel his inflation crisis – including a $500 billion student loan giveaway to the wealthy.”
This reckless excessive spending and give away is all by deliberate design.
#1. To destroy our economy.
#2. To make as many people as possible dependant on the Democrat ruled government.
#3. To import as many illegal immigrants as possible and to provide total $$ support for them.
#4. Is to turn our country into the Socialist Democrat Party dictatorship.
The “Socialist Democrat Party State” political officers, Gestapo, Woke and Cancel Culture are just getting started.
You will obey, be loyal and support the policies of the “Socialist Democrat Party State” or you will be classified as “Enemies of the State” and “Domestic Terrorists”.
Big Deal,,,Their inflationary impact prognostications will be as manipulated and party programmed as their Affordable Healthcare act was affordable. Pathological liars just cannot help themselves when “To fool the people is their only thought and though they’re slippery they seldom get caught.” If that kind of life is what you wish, you may grow up to be their fish,,,,hooked on the offers, eaten alive by their results. When you invite the Biden Crime family into your homes or Representative House of THE PEOPLE, like unwelcome houseguests and dead fish, they begin to smell after three days, and become downright TOXIC after three weeks of inhaling their hellish holograms of increasing financial toxcicity,,,,never seen, but silent and deadly. No one man should have the ability to irresponsibly spent at will, unchecked, trillions of taxpayer dollars he had no hand in creating,,,,,not even Comrade King Biden.
That’s a terrific idea, but way late;
This should have been done a long time ago, but it appears our politicians haven’t put our country and citizens first for some time now. When Trump tried, the dems, left and msm attacked him 24/7/365 and continue to make him the bad guy. And way too many are being fooled by their biased/deceitful attacks! Ask yourself are you really better off now than when Trump was president!
It is amazing that 59 DEMOCRATS voted WITH REPUBLICANS to pass this.
I wonder what it could mean going forward in the House? Of course, the Senate is still a huge problem with Democrats in control but even there we see some movement in the direction of common sense.