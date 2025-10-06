(The Center Square) – Gov. Glenn Youngkin and U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson are calling on Virginia attorney general candidate Jay Jones to exit the race after it was reported that Jones sent texts making violent references to a political opponent.

The National Review and other media outlets reported Friday that Jones, a Democrat, texted Delegate Carrie Coyner in August 2022: “Three people, two bullets. Gilbert, Hitler and Pol Pot. Gilbert gets two bullets to the head.” Gilbert refers to then Virginia House Speaker Todd Gilbert, a Republican. The National Review also reported that Jones texted that he wished harm to his children.

Now, Youngkin, Johnson and others say he should withdraw from his race against incumbent Republican Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares.

“This violent, disgusting rhetoric targeted at an elected official and his children is beyond disqualifying,” Youngkin wrote Saturday on social media. “Jay Jones said that ‘Gilbert gets two bullets to the head’ and then hoped his children would die. Read those words again.

“There is no ‘Gosh, I’m sorry’ here. Jones doesn’t have the morality or character to drop out of this race, and his running mates, Abigail Spanberger, Ghazala Hashmi and every elected Democrat in Virginia don’t have the courage to call on him to step away from this campaign in disgrace.”withdraw from the race in disgrace.”

Jones issued a statement apologizing for his “rhetoric.”

“I want to issue my deepest apology to Speaker Gilbert and his family. Reading back those words made me sick to my stomach. I am embarrassed, ashamed, and sorry… I have reached out to Speaker Gilbert to apologize directly to him, his wife Jennifer, and their children. I cannot take back what I said; I can only take full accountability and offer my sincere apology,” Jones said.

Johnson also said Jones should exit the race.

“These text messages are plainly disqualifying for anyone who aspires to public office,” Johnson wrote on social media. “There is no conceivable justification for wishing violence against a political opponent and their children. Mr. Jay Jones should immediately withdraw his candidacy, save himself and his party from further embarrassment, and take some time to reflect.”