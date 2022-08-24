The U.S. Department of Education is planning to redefine “female” and “sex” in the historic Title IX federal law but it must accept public comments first. So a political group is urging the disapproving public to flood the Biden administration with comments that make it clear biological men shouldn’t shower with women, rob their medals, and steal their scholarships.

Back in July, the Dept. of Education announced it plans the amend Title IX regulations in order to replace the 1972 education law in the name of “nondiscrimination,” meaning to update language to now include biological men who say they are women.

“The purpose of the proposed regulations,” the federal agency states, “is to better align the Title IX regulatory requirements with Title IX’s nondiscrimination mandate…”

Reacting to the proposed rule, Dr. Jameson Taylor of AFA Action says the federal government is willing to endanger women and girls in lock rooms and showers, and to rob them of the athletic scholarships they use to afford a college or university.

“Every sport will be a target,” he warns. “They will be missing out on scholarships and championships, and their dreams will be destroyed because of these proposed federal rules.”

Taylor’s warning may sound like it’s coming a little late for collegiate female swimmers, who recently watched a six-foot-tall man rob them of an NCAA swimming title, but the proposed rule is like a male swimmer on steroids. That’s because the U.S. Dept. of Education could swarm a university with Office of Civil Rights attorneys investigating a claim of discrimination.

At the University of Pennsylvania, the female swim team already accused the university of siding with Thomas and ignoring them over fear of being called “transphobic” even without fearing federal investigations, costly lawsuits, and the threat of losing funding.

If there is any doubt where President Biden and his advisors stand on the issue, the President made it clear in a speech in March on the “Day of Visibility” for transgenders. “We are committed,” he vowed, “to advancing transgender equality in the classroom, on the playing field, at work, in our military, in our housing, in health care systems, — everywhere.”

If approved, the new rule would punish “unwelcome sex-based conduct that creates a hostile environment by denying or limiting a person’s ability to participate in or benefit from a school’s education program or activity.”

Compare that Orwellian language to the Office of Civil Rights under the Trump administration. Back in 2019, that federal agency investigated a discrimination complaint filed by female track and field athletes in Connecticut who were forced to compete against male runners. Under the new rule, the objecting female athletes, and their coach, could be the subject of a federal investigation instead.

Title IX intended for female athletes

When it was passed in the 1970s, Title IX was praised by feminists of the time because it banned discrimination on the basis of sex in high school athletics and college athletics.

The hurdles that female athletes faced in the 1970s was described in an NPR story, published in June. It describes how the University of Oregon was able to start the first women’s varsity basketball team in 1973 thanks to passage of Title IX by Congress.

“Title IX opened up a world that had been dominated by men,” the NPR story concludes, “and promised to completely change college sports.”

That NPR story, which admirably looks back at the early days of women’s college sports, was published to coincide with a second NPR story praising the U.S. Department of Education for its plans to “reinstate” Title IX regulations that were “tossed out” by the federal agency during Trump administration.

Even though it seems likely the transgender-obsessed Biden administration will ignore public comments, Taylor and AFA Action are pleading with the public to write comments anyway before the Sept. 12 deadline. That is because every comment is counted and reviewed, and to date the Biden administration has withdrawn two proposed rules after the public overwhelmingly disapproved.

AFA Action has created an online portal to comment on the rule and encourages the public to write a personal message that will be read by someone in Washington, D.C.

“If we do this, we have a chance to stop this rule,” Taylor tells AFN. “We are also building a record for a legal challenge.”

Speaking for the American Family Association, Ed Vitagliano warns the Biden administration is inching closer to an “official government policy” but the comment period gives time for the public to take action.

“And we are asking people to comment and to let them know,” he says, “that they disapprove of the direction the Biden administration is taking our country.”

—-

Copyright American Family News. Reprinted with permission.