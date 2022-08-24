The U.S. Department of Education is planning to redefine “female” and “sex” in the historic Title IX federal law but it must accept public comments first. So a political group is urging the disapproving public to flood the Biden administration with comments that make it clear biological men shouldn’t shower with women, rob their medals, and steal their scholarships.
Back in July, the Dept. of Education announced it plans the amend Title IX regulations in order to replace the 1972 education law in the name of “nondiscrimination,” meaning to update language to now include biological men who say they are women.
“The purpose of the proposed regulations,” the federal agency states, “is to better align the Title IX regulatory requirements with Title IX’s nondiscrimination mandate…”
Reacting to the proposed rule, Dr. Jameson Taylor of AFA Action says the federal government is willing to endanger women and girls in lock rooms and showers, and to rob them of the athletic scholarships they use to afford a college or university.
“Every sport will be a target,” he warns. “They will be missing out on scholarships and championships, and their dreams will be destroyed because of these proposed federal rules.”
Taylor’s warning may sound like it’s coming a little late for collegiate female swimmers, who recently watched a six-foot-tall man rob them of an NCAA swimming title, but the proposed rule is like a male swimmer on steroids. That’s because the U.S. Dept. of Education could swarm a university with Office of Civil Rights attorneys investigating a claim of discrimination.
At the University of Pennsylvania, the female swim team already accused the university of siding with Thomas and ignoring them over fear of being called “transphobic” even without fearing federal investigations, costly lawsuits, and the threat of losing funding.
If there is any doubt where President Biden and his advisors stand on the issue, the President made it clear in a speech in March on the “Day of Visibility” for transgenders. “We are committed,” he vowed, “to advancing transgender equality in the classroom, on the playing field, at work, in our military, in our housing, in health care systems, — everywhere.”
If approved, the new rule would punish “unwelcome sex-based conduct that creates a hostile environment by denying or limiting a person’s ability to participate in or benefit from a school’s education program or activity.”
Compare that Orwellian language to the Office of Civil Rights under the Trump administration. Back in 2019, that federal agency investigated a discrimination complaint filed by female track and field athletes in Connecticut who were forced to compete against male runners. Under the new rule, the objecting female athletes, and their coach, could be the subject of a federal investigation instead.
Title IX intended for female athletes
When it was passed in the 1970s, Title IX was praised by feminists of the time because it banned discrimination on the basis of sex in high school athletics and college athletics.
The hurdles that female athletes faced in the 1970s was described in an NPR story, published in June. It describes how the University of Oregon was able to start the first women’s varsity basketball team in 1973 thanks to passage of Title IX by Congress.
“Title IX opened up a world that had been dominated by men,” the NPR story concludes, “and promised to completely change college sports.”
That NPR story, which admirably looks back at the early days of women’s college sports, was published to coincide with a second NPR story praising the U.S. Department of Education for its plans to “reinstate” Title IX regulations that were “tossed out” by the federal agency during Trump administration.
Even though it seems likely the transgender-obsessed Biden administration will ignore public comments, Taylor and AFA Action are pleading with the public to write comments anyway before the Sept. 12 deadline. That is because every comment is counted and reviewed, and to date the Biden administration has withdrawn two proposed rules after the public overwhelmingly disapproved.
AFA Action has created an online portal to comment on the rule and encourages the public to write a personal message that will be read by someone in Washington, D.C.
“If we do this, we have a chance to stop this rule,” Taylor tells AFN. “We are also building a record for a legal challenge.”
Speaking for the American Family Association, Ed Vitagliano warns the Biden administration is inching closer to an “official government policy” but the comment period gives time for the public to take action.
“And we are asking people to comment and to let them know,” he says, “that they disapprove of the direction the Biden administration is taking our country.”
“CONGRESS enacted Title IX with two principal objectives in mind: to avoid the use of federal resources to support discriminatory practices in education programs, and to provide individual citizens effective protection against those practices.” Title IX act was created by law in CONGRESS. Just who in Congress gave Joe the authority to change it at will via an Executive order.?Just one more Joe Biden promise, just like his bogus Unconstitutional plan to forgive $10,000 in student loans, he being a Senator knows will not pass Constitutional muster, but THE PEOPLE won’t find out until AFTER the election. The Supremes needs to get involved NOW, and become a proactive Conservative Court, not a reactive too late Liberal one. Why should the people have to pay twice, once when the Democrats screw us, and twice to get their social attacks upon THE PEOPLE reversed after their damage is done. They also could stop this clearly illegal 4th amendment violation by the FBI of search and seizure on Trump’s compound BEFORE THE ELECTION if they had any kind of leadership.
““Title IX opened up a world that had been dominated by men,” the NPR story concludes, “and promised to completely change college sports.”,,,,,,,,and opened up Pandora’s box where every sexual evil distortion of the human condition and imagination was let loose to pervert common sense and common safety of the very women it was designed to protect. Pandora should have remembered that with great power comes great opportunity to corrupt.
IF anything END Title IX!!!
To Democrats, Gender, Truth, Facts, Reality and History are all irrelevant, If the Democrats do not WANT to believe them or they disagree with them. Democrats will just make up their own, Gender, Truth, Facts, Reality and History to fit what they WANT to believe or fits into the Con or Deception that they are running at the time.
God created mankind in his own image,
in the image of God he created them;
male and female Genesis 1:27
He created them male and female and blessed them. And he named them “Mankind” Genesis 5:2
“Haven’t you read,” he replied, “that at the beginning the Creator ‘made them male and female,’ Matthew 19:4
Jesus replied. 6 “But at the beginning of creation God ‘made them male and female. Mark 10:5-6
But now we see that Democrats think of themselves as gods and have falsely created new multiple genders. Whatever one pretends to be.
The words as used when a law was passed cannot be redefined. Otherwise, written laws have no meaning. New laws can be enacted that change prior laws. We are not supposed to be a nation run by a king, a judge, or a bureaucrat making new laws by verbal rulings every day.
The left every day, seems to try to redefine what things mean.