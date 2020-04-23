DeKalb County, GA State Rep. Vernon Jones is resigning.
“Turn the lights off, I have left the plantation,” Jones said.
Prior to his resignation, Jones, a Democrat who is part of the DeKalb County Legislative Delegation, announced he was endorsing President Donald Trump.
He was condemned by other members of the party. He was also facing a challenge to his residency. Faye Coffield, who lives in the district, has filed a complaint with the Georgia Secretary of State alleging that Jones has used numerous addresses but doesn’t actually reside in the district, as required by the law.
Jones denied the allegation in a statement to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, calling it “baseless and without merit.”
Jones’ resignation means that business owner Rhonda Taylor, who was challenging Jones in the May 19 Democratic primary, will likely be the new state rep for House District 91, which includes Lithonia.
It’s likely not the end of Jones’ political career. Jones served as DeKalb County CEO for two terms starting in 2001. Prior to that, he served eight years in the Georgia House of Representatives.
He ran unsuccessfully for sheriff in 2014.
Here is Jones’ full statement about his resignation:
A DemoRAT, who has common sense?????? Am I dreaming?????
There are a multitude of either Democrats or former Democrats who have seen the dishonorable, dishonest, disgrace of the Democrat Party and are supporting our President Donald Trump.
Until the Democrats get rid of the disgraceful people in Congress like the dishonorable, dishonest, unethical Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, Chuck Schumer, Kamala Harris, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar and Maxine Waters there cannot be any trust in the Democrat Party.
I would have bet my immortal soul that I’d never see a Demonrat with enough common sense to get in out of the rain. All atheists take heed! There is a God!
The party of tolerance has absolutely no tolerance for anyone to think on their own. If they aren’t mind-numbed robots towing the party platform to the letter, they are chastised and kicked out.
They only want diversity of outside appearance (except for white men of course). They have no tolerance for diversity of thought. They don’t want schools to teach students how to think but what to believe. There’s no critical thought involved. Critical thought is a dangerous thing when you’re trying to push socialism upon a free society.
“I have left the plantation”
Good for you. And yes, the DNC is a Plantation. Some have accused the Dems of living in a pre-9/11 world. No, they’re living in an Antebellum world. They believe the Confederacy is still going and they have a chance to win against America.
Off the plantation indeed. One by one these African American Democrats are realizing they have continued to be slaves for the Democrats and are finally waking up to the fact that they are free. Free to have coherent thoughts; free to voice independent opinions; and free to align with any party or group that is helping to make their voices heard.
Free at last!