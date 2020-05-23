The former vice president of the United States and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee sparked a controversy on Friday by suggesting that African-Americans who consider voting for the current president over him “ain’t black.”

Joe Biden, who was Barack Obama’s vice-president between 2009 and 2017, made this comment during an interview on “The Breakfast Club” morning radio show, which is popular in the black community and hosted by Charlamagne tha God.

During the interview, Charlamagne asked Biden if he is considering Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, who is white, to be his vice-presidential running mate when black voters, who “saved your political life in the primaries,” want an African-American woman.

“I guarantee you there are multiple black women being considered. Multiple,” Biden responded.

However, he went on to add: “If you’ve got a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or for (President Donald) Trump, then you ain’t black.”

African Americans are the demographic most loyal to the Democratic Party. In the 2016 elections, nearly 90 percent African Americans voted for Hillary Clinton.

1.3 million black Americans already voted for Trump in 2016. This morning, Joe Biden told every single one of us we “ain’t black.” I’d say I’m surprised, but it’s sadly par for the course for Democrats to take the black community for granted and brow beat those that don’t agree. — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) May 22, 2020

Wow. I just watched former Vice President @JoeBiden… Does he not understand that black and brown skinned people can think for themselves. You don’t determine who we vote for. @DonaldJTrumpJr @FoxNews @espn @CNN @POTUS @realDonaldTrump #YouAintBlack — Herschel Walker (@HerschelWalker) May 22, 2020

I woke up to news this morning that apparently, “I ain’t black”@JoeBiden – who are you, to tell 1+ million black Americans who voted for @realDonaldTrump, that we aren’t black? — Vernon Jones (@RepVernonJones) May 22, 2020

The Democrat Party is infested with racists.

There’s no running from it anymore. It’s a fact. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) May 22, 2020

Biden apologized for his comment hours later when the controversy had already erupted saying that he “shouldn’t have been so cavalier.”

“I know the comments have come off like I was taking the African vote for granted. But nothing could be further from the truth,” the former vice-president said during a phone call with the US Black Chamber of Commerce on Friday afternoon.

“I shouldn’t have been such a wise guy. I don’t take [the black vote] for granted at all. And no one, no one should have to vote for any party, based on their race, their religion, their background,” he added.

Meanwhile, Trump’s campaign accused Biden of being “racist.”

“Joe Biden declaring who is and isn’t black is the height of elitist Democrat arrogance,” Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale said.

According to US media, among the African-American women Biden is considering as vice-presidential running mate are California Senator Kamala Harris, Florida Congresswoman Val Demings and former Georgia gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams.

Other top contenders for the position include Klobuchar, Massachussetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. EFE

