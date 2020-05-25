Democrat Coup! A.F. Branco | May 25, 2020 | Cartoons | 1 Rate this item:1.002.003.004.005.00Submit Rating Rating: 5.0/5. From 5 votes. Please wait... Share:
For those who don’t get the picture, it’s a callback to the Tiananmen Square protests/massacre in 1989. The Chinese people tried to protest against their government’s socialist overreach. The CCP responded by sending in tanks. One brave man, apparently with nothing left to lose, stood in the way of a line of tanks. This actually stopped the tanks for a while, as the soldiers weren’t expecting it.
LINK
We don’t know the man’s name. Nobody knows his name for sure. Best we can tell, some socialist goons eventually dragged him out of there and tortured him to death. This photo still angers the CCP, because it shows they aren’t as popular as they claim, and that it is possible to defy them.
The analogy is valid. Americans with nothing left to lose are discovering that the socialists here must be resisted, even when they use tanks or other overwhelming force to get their way.