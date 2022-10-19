The media say that asking any questions whatsoever about 2020 makes one an “election denier.” But millions of people harbor doubt for good reasons, and not just because of the “Russian collusion” hoax and COVID lockdowns.

Last Wednesday, Maryland’s gubernatorial candidates squared off in a debate. It was a microcosm of the national election.

Republican Dan Cox recited the Democrats’ mismanagement of everything that matters. The Democrat, Wes Moore, attacked Mr. Cox as “an extremist election denier.”

Mr. Moore also professed to be anti-crime and a tireless defender of abortion. These are the cards Democrats are playing all over the nation: We are really moderates, except on abortion, which we love immoderately. Our opponents are a “danger to democracy.”

Democrats are desperate to distract voters from the mess the nation is in. The January 6 Committee of Miscreants has even issued a subpoena to former President Trump.

But it won’t wash. They own the crime wave, the open border, fentanyl overdoses, ruinous inflation, a transgender and racist blitzkrieg at schoolchildren, foreign policy disasters and the political weaponization of the FBI and Justice Department.

They hope that vote fraud, name-calling and aborting more unborn children will win the day. As for the rest – deny, deny, deny.

“The inflation … the foreign policy disasters … the open border … you name it, they’re in denial. And they’re trying to keep the focus on President Trump through the January 6 Committee, which is totally one-sided and not a fair committee at all.” (Columnist Robert Knight, in an interview with AFN)

Between 2016 and 2020, Republicans scored major gains in voter registration, especially in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, which Mr. Trump carried in 2016 but lost to Mr. Biden in 2020.

In Pennsylvania, Republicans increased registrations by 242,000, contrasted with only 12,000 more Democrat registrations. In fact, 60 of 67 counties trended more Republican than when Mr. Trump beat Hillary Clinton in 2016. Yet Mr. Biden somehow finished with 140,000 more votes.

Nineteen bellwether counties have picked the winner in every presidential election since 1980. Trump carried 18 of 19.

Whoever wins Florida, Iowa, Ohio and North Carolina wins the presidency. In fact, “When won together, Iowa, Ohio and North Carolina have a perfect record identifying the national presidential winner since 1896,” wrote Patrick Basham in Chronicles of Culture. Trump won them all.

Since 1892, no president has gained more votes over his previous total and lost re-election. Mr. Trump got 12.1 million more votes and still lost.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan poured $400 million into mostly Democratic districts. Activists turned election offices into Democrat get-out-the vote operations. The scheme was exposed in a Citizens United documentary, “Rigged: The Zuckerberg Funded Plot to Defeat Donald Trump.”

Citing COVID and using outdated registration rolls, officials mailed out millions of unrequested ballots. Worse, they deployed unmanned drop boxes. Dinesh D’Souza’s documentary “2,000 Mules” depicts how TruetheVote.org used cell phone pinging data to track how paid “mules” visited drop boxes multiple times between stops at Democrat-affiliated organizations.

Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania all inexplicably stopped counting around midnight. “I actually took screen shots before I went to bed,” wrote Wayne Allyn Root, a political analyst. “Trump was winning Michigan by over 300,000 votes when they stopped counting. He was up in Wisconsin by over 100,000. In Pennsylvania he was up almost 700,000 votes. But in the wee hours of the morning, I took a new screenshot. Suddenly Biden was up by 9,000 in Wisconsin and 30,000 in Michigan. How’d that happen? I thought they stopped counting?”

Mr. Trump doubled his share of the black vote with 12%, the highest any Republican has gotten since Richard Nixon in 1960. He also got 38% of the Hispanic vote, 10 points higher than his 28% in 2016. Yet Mr. Biden somehow outperformed Barack Obama among minority voters and by 12 million more votes overall than Mr. Obama got in 2008.

In several states, including Arizona and Pennsylvania, courts or election officials overrode constitutionally established election procedures. Courts – including the U.S. Supreme Court – dismissed many challenges on technicalities.

Google, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube suppressed conservatives while elevating liberals. Harvard-trained researcher Robert Epstein, a Hillary Clinton supporter, told Congress that Big Tech algorithms are steering literally millions of votes to Democrats.

Fifty national security experts lied to the American people. They suggested in a letter that the New York Post’s factual account of Hunter Biden’s laptop with details about his addictions and Biden family corruption in Ukraine, China and Russia was “Russian disinformation.” Big Tech and the media ruthlessly censored the Post story.

A Media Research Center survey in seven swing states (Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin) found that 45.1% of Biden voters polled said they were “unaware of the financial scandal enveloping Biden and his son, Hunter.” At least 9% said they would not have voted for Biden had they known.

All this said, we are stuck with Mr. Biden and need to look forward. Virginia Republican congressional candidate Hung Cao was asked if he thought Mr. Biden had been fairly elected. He didn’t take the bait, instead responding:

“Sir, Joe Biden is the president of the United States. If you don’t believe me, go to your gas pumps or go to your grocery stores, and that’ll tell you who is.”