World leaders have welcomed the U.S plan to end the Gaza conflict, unveiled by U.S. President Donald Trump on Sept. 29 and backed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The 20-point plan, presented during a White House press conference with the Israeli leader, proposes an immediate end to the war, the withdrawal of Israeli forces to “the agreed upon line,” the release of all Israeli hostages, the release of Palestinian prisoners, and a major surge of humanitarian aid into Gaza, provided both sides agree.

Trump’s plan requires Hamas — the terrorist group behind the Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel that killed about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and led to more than 250 Israelis being abducted — to surrender and disarm in exchange for an end to hostilities.

Hamas is studying the plan before issuing a formal response, according to The Associated Press.

Netanyahu said that Israel would “finish the job by itself” if Hamas refuses the proposal. Trump vowed full U.S. support for Israel if Hamas rejects the plan.

The plan specifies that aid will enter Gaza “without interference from the two parties through the United Nations and its agencies, and the Red Crescent, in addition to other international institutions not associated in any manner with either party.” The Rafah crossing would reopen under the mechanism outlined in the January 19, 2025, agreement.

Trump’s framework further establishes temporary governance in Gaza under a transitional committee of Palestinian and international experts, overseen by a new international body called the “Board of Peace.”

Chaired by Trump and including figures such as former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, the board would direct reconstruction and financing until the Palestinian Authority completes reforms necessary to retake control.

In a joint statement, the foreign ministers of Qatar, Jordan, the UAE, Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt said Trump’s initiative was sincere and said they were ready to work with Washington and other stakeholders to implement the agreement.

“The ministers welcome the announcement by President Trump regarding his proposal to end the war, rebuild Gaza, prevent the displacement of the Palestinian people and advance a comprehensive peace, as well as his announcement that he will not allow the annexation of the West Bank,” the statement said.

France, the UK, and Canada—countries that recently recognized a Palestinian state despite opposition from the United States and Israel—praised the plan.

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer urged Hamas to disarm and release the remaining Israeli hostages, stressing that “this is our top priority and should happen immediately.” He called on all parties to cooperate with the United States to move the deal forward.

French President Emmanuel Macron said Hamas “has no choice but to immediately release all hostages and follow this plan.”

“These elements must pave the way for in-depth discussions with all relevant partners to build a lasting peace in the region, based on the two-state solution and on the principles endorsed by 142 UN member states, at the initiative of France and Saudi Arabia,” he added.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney echoed these remarks, saying Ottawa “stands ready to support the sustained, unimpeded, and large-scale delivery of humanitarian aid into and throughout Gaza.”

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz described the plan as the best chance to end the conflict, while Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said the deal “could represent a turning point in this process, allowing for a permanent cessation of hostilities.”

EU leaders also expressed strong backing. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU stands ready to contribute.

“A two-state solution remains the only viable path to a just and lasting peace in the Middle East with the Israeli and Palestinian people living side by side, in peace and security, free from violence and terrorism,” she added.

The Palestinian Authority signaled readiness to implement reforms and return to Gaza, potentially paving the way toward statehood.

“The State of Palestine welcomes the sincere and determined efforts of President Donald J. Trump to end the war on Gaza and affirms its confidence in his ability to find a path toward peace,” it said.

“We have affirmed our desire for a modern, democratic, and non-militarized Palestinian state, committed to pluralism and the peaceful transfer of power.”

The Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health on Sept. 29 said that the overall toll of people killed in the conflict since the Oct. 7 attack has risen to more than 66,055.

That number does not distinguish between combatants and civilians and includes some deaths from natural causes. The Epoch Times cannot verify the figures.