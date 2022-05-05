For the past few years, Democrats have worked tirelessly erasing gender in all its forms.
They tell us women who have babies aren’t mothers; they are “birthing people.” They insist men can get pregnant while giving parents of newborns the option of not designating the sex of their baby on his/her birth certificate, despite their infant’s obvious male or female genitalia and other biological gender traits before their eyes — and the eyes of their doctor.
The left has championed transgender men competing in women’s sports, putting biological women at a significant disadvantage, while the Biden administration’s latest addition to the U.S. Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson, refused to answer a simple question during her recent confirmation hearings when asked to define what a woman is.
The newly confirmed left-wing justice said she couldn’t do that because she isn’t a biologist.
But now that the U.S. Supreme Court may overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark abortion case, which, if overturned, would leave abortion laws to be determined by the states, Democrats are up in arms accusing those who oppose abortion of not protecting “women’s” rights and “women’s” reproductive health. Huh? I thought women and gender no longer exist according to the left.
Nonetheless, it’s remarkable how quickly the Democratic Party has reversed course and gone back to defending women and women’s rights after systemically attempting to abolish gender from our collective conscience.
Talk about hypocrisy and glaring double standards.
Democrats and the radical left seek to erase womanhood in all its traditional forms — when it’s politically expedient — but swiftly pivot to defending women and women’s rights when access to an abortion on demand at any stage of a pregnancy is at stake. And they desperately need a wedge issue to mobilize its voter base come the midterm elections, where Democrats are expected to get shellacked given the Biden administration’s disastrously low poll numbers.
Regardless of where one stands on abortion, whether you are pro-choice or pro-life, what’s become apparent is that, at minimum, Democrats have a serious messaging problem when it comes to gender and culture wars. At maximum, they’ve lost the moral authority to lecture to the American people what a woman is or isn’t when they talk out of both sides of their mouths.
Take liberal co-host of “The View,” Whoopi Goldberg, who was outraged this week about the possible overturning of the controversial abortion case. On her show on Tuesday, she railed “This is my body and nobody … you won’t let me make my decisions about my body? You are not the person to make that decision.”
That’s liberal hypocrisy in a nutshell. Democrats pound the table when it comes to abortion rights, cherry-picking when to use the argument “my body and my choice” and saying how dare the government get in between a woman and her doctor. Yet when it comes to government-mandated COVID-19 vaccinations during the pandemic — it’s not your body nor your choice. Instead, they want unelected bureaucrats like Dr. Anthony “flip-flopping” Fauci or the discredited Centers for Disease Control and Prevention making those important health decisions for us.
Never mind if you’re a healthy child or young adult and at very low risk of dying or experiencing severe symptoms from COVID-19. The left still insisted you get vaccinated, regardless of the fact that it doesn’t stop transmission of the virus. They attacked any conservative who dared to mention the scientific existence of natural immunity after contracting COVID-19 and beating it or spoke out against harmful COVID-19 restrictions like oppressive lockdowns or other questionable mandates imposed by the government. The left abandoned its “my body, my choice” stance and accused those who wanted to make health care decisions for themselves of “killing Grandma.”
But in their worldview, killing unborn babies via abortion is apparently A-OK.
The hypocrisy and doublespeak are truly astonishing.
Great article making very valid points!
“But now that the U.S. Supreme Court may overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark abortion case, which, if overturned, would leave abortion laws to be determined by the states, Democrats are up in arms accusing those who oppose abortion of not protecting “women’s” rights and “women’s” reproductive health. Huh? I thought women and gender no longer exist according to the left.”
“Nonetheless, it’s remarkable how quickly the Democratic Party has reversed course and gone back to defending women and women’s rights after systemically attempting to abolish gender from our collective conscience.”
And as I pointed out yesterday, the similarities between abortion activists and LGBTQIA+ activists is striking.
they are both BRAINDEAD cultists…
No One can trust a Democrat, because:
Democrats see everything as subjectively, how they feel things should be, their whole world is subjective. Not Objective.
To Democrats, Gender, Truth, Facts, Reality and History are all irrelevant, If the Democrats do not WANT to believe them or they disagree with them. Democrats will just make up their own, Gender, Truth, Facts, Reality and History to fit what they WANT to believe or fits into the Con or Deception that they are running at the time.
Subjective: – based on or influenced by personal feelings, tastes, or opinions.
Objective: – not influenced by personal feelings or opinions,
in consideringrepresented facts.
If Ketanji Brown Jackson cannot define what a woman is, just how is she fit to describe or defend something most important like what a woman’s rights are? This does not compute!
“Eat of the tree of the fruit of our knowledge and you shall become as God.” Said the serpent in the garden of Eden and birth of the abortive Socialist Democrat Party. Insisting men can get pregnant while giving parents of newborns the option of not designating the sex of their baby on his/her birth certificate, and imagining men can fairly compete in women’s sports, is prima facie evidence of the self-god mindset that these Faustian soul selling devils have embraced, the insanity of which disqualifies any of them from running for office, let alone being elevated to the highest court in our land. In their abortive attempts to fool all the people all the time so that they can have their cake (my body my choice) and eat it too (Take the vaccine or lose your job, home, security), they end up throwing the baby out with the bath water,,,,the same self-serving Washington swamp water that will cause their party to take a bath in the next election.
BUT to the left, qualifications and being ‘fit’ for something, doesn’t matter. JUST racial, sexual/gender wickets do.
This is all about a woman’s fundamental right to change her/xshu’s mind.
How very progressive!
The Dems know that they need a surprise issue to avoid losing big time in the mid-term elections. I am concerned that Roe v. Wade will be that issue they will use to galvanize their supporters to pull out a win for them. Unfortunately, and I say this from a pro-life perspective, the more important issues of the sinking economy, illegal immigration, the debacle of the Afghan withdraw, and the conflict with Russia through Ukraine will be sidelined. The Dems have to divert attention from the really important issues if they are to hold their congressional control.
So abortion is about freedom of a woman’s choice according to the left. But the COVID vaccine mandate is not a freedom of choice (man and woman). It’s a matter of gubment control, suppression, and oppression. What a joke. What a duplicity. What a contradiction.
And by the way, Jackson is a racist pig with NO integrity. And dumb also.