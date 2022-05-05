(EFE).- President Joe Biden suggested Wednesday that the conservative justices on the US Supreme Court who are leaning toward revoking the right to abortion are “extremists” and belong to what he called the “MAGA crowd,” a reference to former President Donald Trump’s slogan to “Make American Great Again.”
When asked about the heated controversy around the right to abortion after on Monday a draft opinion on a potential Supreme Court ruling was leaked, Biden linked the magistrates with the MAGA supporters.
“What are the next things that are going to be attacked?” Biden asked, adding that “This MAGA crowd is really the most extreme political organization that’s existed in … recent American history.”
Biden also criticized the idea that the right to abortion might be something that the US government or the Constitution had to “give” to citizens, arguing that it is an “inherent” right of each person for being a “child of God.”
On Tuesday, the president had said that his government was preparing a response to Jutice Samuel Alito’s leaked opinion to defend the right to abortion, adding that if the high court’s decision was issued as per the controversial draft it would be something very “radical” and a “fundamental” shift in the rule of law.
The president has taken advantage of the controversy swirling around the leaked draft to issue a call to the public to go to the polls in the November mid-term elections and vote for candidates who support the right to abortion – most of whom are Democrats – so that enough progressive lawmakers can be seated in Congress to pass federal legislation that protects this right against challenges to it in court.
On Monday, the Politico Web site published a draft opinion leaked by an unknown person evidently affiliated with the high court in which the conservative majority was said to be in favor of overturning the 1973 ruling in Roe v. Wade that protects as a constitutional right a women’s right to choose to terminate an unwanted pregnancy, preventing individual states from curtailing that right or prohibiting the practice.
He said what he needed to say to get votes and support. And is he ever one to talk about being extreme. Give me a break! Liberals are just hard-wired in a totally different way than Conservatives. They see everything in a distorted way—so much so that they believe we are the ones in the wrong and causing all the problems.
Logically, you cannot make any sense out of a Liberal—you cannot talk to them intelligently—you cannot get them to see where they are wrong. So, here we have Mr Catholic supporting abortion as a fundamental right and trashing Conservatives because they oppose it.
“What are the next things that are going to be attacked?” Biden asked, adding that “This MAGA crowd is really the most extreme political organization that’s existed in … recent American history.” Really, Joe? Ever heard of Antifa and BLN?? How about Liberals??
Like the true devil Joe is he wants to have his cake and eat it too, but God isn’t buying a word. His almost word for word plagiarism of 1950s Emmy Award winning Bishop Fulton Sheen’s TV show which by the way was named “life is worth Living” is an original proponent that our American rights of LIFE, Liberty and the pursuit of happiness come from GOD, not government which joe in his speech plagiarized almost word for word. Sheen admonished that if these rights come from government they can be capriciously taken away with the first political wind, but that as they come from GOD they are sacred and unalienable.
It is clear to even most undereducated doubting Thomas Christian that seeing what Joe says versus seeing what Joe does, that there is no doubt now Among THE PEOPLE that if who and what you turn to in times of crises defines who and what you worship,,,,,,The Democrat party of miscreant fools and the government agencies of oppression they create are by definition his Gods, which in the pantheon of his greed now include the Chinese and Russian oligarchs, and some corrupt now bankrupt Ukrainian oil executives who he turned to for personal family enrichment immediate gratification, not trusting the Christian God of the Universal Catholic church to reward him in God’s time. Killing Roe v Wade will prove that Americans again believe that “Life IS Worth Living”
Remember though, BLM AND ANTIFA were THEIR mobs.. Ergo to him, they are “NOT a threat”..
Nancy Pelosi dubbed President Trump and his supporters as “enemies of the state.”
“Crooked Hillary” said “You know, to just be grossly generalistic, you could put half of Trump’s supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables. Right? The racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamaphobic — you name it.”
“Joe Biden went on to assure the pro-LGBT crowd that even though the Obama administration cannot enforce a thought police, people who stand for their religious convictions are in the process of being wiped out —
Huh???
#6 of the 10 Commandments of God – “Thou Shalt Not Kill”
I believe that this corrupt, puppet president is a disciple of his god, Satan.
Twice Pelosi and her Justice abortive team of political coattail hangers tried to put the abortive coat hanger about Trump’s neck in two failed impeachments. Apparently destroying innocence either in office or in the American womb is a pathological passion they cannot resist. When sanity and productive success of others gets in their way, either in the form of workable government programs, or workable fecund child producing two parent families, out comes the giant sucking sounds of our children being D & C vacuumed to extinction, or our money spent and sucked down the drain by their D.C. social theft of our taxes in diverted federal government dollars, used to exterminate all forms of our American innocence.
These Democrats are all key tools of the true Russian conspirators that began in Moscow in the 1920s come to be known as the Frankfurt School. Sent from the Institute in Frankfurt, and later in Columbia University New York, “these cultural revolutionaries would promote feminism, communism, atheism, mass migration, globalism, humanism, multiculturalism, nihilism, hedonism, environmentalism, and all sorts of other “isms” that tended to undermine individual liberty, traditional AMERICAN culture, and morality. Rampant morality-free sexuality and Freudian pseudo-psychology were AND ARE central to the agenda.” Now fodder for the FBI.
Before commenting on Roe versus Wade, Joe should have prayed.
Who would he pray to, satan?
biden and his like are clearly communists. The sooner we acknowledge that the better off we will be. They love mob rule and intimidation. We need to fight fire with fire.
WE all knew his promise to ‘unite the country’, was total and utter BULL, from day one.
Most Extreme is antifa and blm.
If those who support the right of innocent, pre-born human beings are ‘extremists’ and ‘part of the MAGA crowd’ I wonder how he tolerates worshiping at Catholic Mass with so many of them. It really is time for him to stop the charade that he is ‘a practicing, devout Catholic’. His views are so far away from the Catholic faith that he professes that it isn’t even in the same ballpark.
He needs to crack open a Catechism of the Catholic Church and read it. He perhaps ought to read “The Compendium of the Social Doctrine of the Church” also. The first tenet of social justice of the Catholic Church is the right to life and the dignity of all human persons. That pre-born human being is a child of God. How DARE they decide if this child can live of die. There is no inherent right to kill another person, there is an inherent right to life. It is that simple.
MROE and more i keep wondering, WHEN WILL GOD, make him spontaneously combust MERELY FROM entering a church!