After facing a slew of backlash, the fully opened states of Texas and Florida are reporting fewer COVID-19 cases than the democrat-led states of Michigan, Pennsylvania and New York.

What’s ironic, all of these are states that refuse to roll back their egregious regulations and mask mandates.

Both Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis were heavily criticized for opening their states too early and too much. DeSantis was accused of endangering Floridians when he allowed businesses to reopen in September.

While both of the republican states managed to keep case positivity rates down and boost their economies up, Pennsylvania, New York and Michigan – who all remain shackled by restrictions – have led the daily increase in COVID-19 cases.

Combined, New York, Michigan, Florida, Pennsylvania and New Jersey accounted for 44 percent of all new infections between March 29 and April 4, with about 197,500 cases out of 452,00 seen nationwide, per Fox News.

In the last seven days, according to CDC data, Michigan faced the largest positive increase, reporting 390.2 cases per 100,000. Pennsylvania reported 221.4 cases per 100,000 during the same time frame, while New York City reported 206.1 cases.

So, keeping this in mind, are lockdowns and mask mandates really the answer?

