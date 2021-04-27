When I occasionally complain about the left politicizing race, fellow conservatives often say to me, “Don’t worry about this. They’ve lost all credibility on the issue, trivializing it by overuse. They’re getting no traction with it.” Oh?
You’d have to be blind and deaf to deny that this tactic is working for the left politically and that it has caused great harm. Democrats and the left bring up race every five minutes to demonize Republicans and profit politically. It is nothing more than a raw power grab.
Indeed, if you want to talk about shameful behavior on race, look no further than the liberal politicians and the media who smear half the country as racists daily because of their views on economic, political and cultural issues. If you champion American sovereignty, advocate border control, support the indispensability of law enforcement, promote our free market economy and cherish America’s founding principles — and if your skin happens to be white (unless you’re a progressive) — you are presumptively racist.
The baseless racism allegation is particularly despicable considering there are few more damning charges that can be leveled against a person and that the persistent hammering of this issue does incalculable damage to race relations and overall societal goodwill. And don’t think for a second it isn’t leading to violence. People are dying in the streets not just because of certain incidents of police brutality but because way too many people have been deceived into believing that nonminorities hate them based on their skin color.
Those who pooh-pooh the threat posed by the left’s relentless exploitation of race don’t factor in several important things: When you repeat a lie often enough, it is eventually believed. When you control academia, the mainstream media, Hollywood and the fascist digital oligarchy, you can exert mind control on not just young, impressionable people but adults who are bullied and shamed into silence and ultimately surrender. (There may be a growing outrage among the millions of victims of these libels, but as of yet, they are not fighting back with even a modicum of energy and coordination.)
Many of you probably didn’t realize that the seeds of the infernal ideas of critical race theory, white supremacy and systemic racism began as rogue ideas in university faculty lounges, academic literature and, ultimately, the classrooms of America’s indoctrination laboratories, otherwise known as our hallowed universities.
These cockeyed ideas on gender and race populated all kinds of university textbooks and classrooms, which were more committed to agitating students than providing them a classical education, but for several decades, they were relegated to the academic fringe. Now, as the left has become more and more emboldened, this insanity has proliferated into the mainstream of our culture and politics.
Democratic politicians and their media cohorts routinely make flagrantly ludicrous comments about race that intellectually honest people should reject out of hand. Instead, these views are being treated seriously, and people who know better are legitimizing this poison. The mostly fabricated racism issue is dominating everything, to the point that we can’t even focus on real problems facing society — and minorities in particular.
One of the greatest ironies surrounding all of this malicious nonsense is that the bizarre notions of critical race theory, white supremacy and systemic racism are themselves racist. They vilify people as a group based on their race, not their individual hearts, character or conduct. They judge people as intrinsically irredeemable solely by virtue of their skin color.
Racism is not systemic in America today. What is systemic is the left’s dishonest stigmatizing of people as racists. There is a strong spiritual component at work here. God created each and every human being in His image. We are individuals, accountable to Him for our behavior; we are not to be judged based on what others do. This spurious, categorical condemnation of people robs them of their individuality and dehumanizes them. At the same time, the victimization of minorities for crass political gain diminishes their individuality and accountability. Everyone loses except the political shysters who benefit from this acrimony.
Sadly, this wicked duplicity will not stop until responsible people of good faith of all races and political parties stand up against the corrosive, engineered pandemic of racial disharmony and truly preach that we are all called to love one another irrespective of skin color. It certainly won’t stop through the proposed remedies of endless wealth redistribution, reparations, police reform and the self-flagellation of people copping to a sin of which they don’t believe they’re guilty. The Civil War and civil rights movement apparently count for nothing. The left has an insatiable lust for keeping this issue on the front burner at the highest heat, and things will not improve until the left is no longer rewarded for fomenting racial disharmony.
What we need in this country is a religious revival — another Great Awakening — but until that time, people need to get on offense and fight back against this false and evil narrative.
David Limbaugh is a writer, author and attorney. His latest book is “Guilty by Reason of Insanity: Why the Democrats Must Not Win.” Follow him on Twitter @davidlimbaugh and his website at www.davidlimbaugh.com. To read features by other Creators Syndicate writers and cartoonists, visit the Creators Syndicate webpage at www.creators.com.
Saul Alinsky warned in his rule #7 for Radicals;
The seventh rule: “A tactic that drags on too long becomes a drag. Man can sustain militant interest in any issue for only a limited time, after which it becomes a ritualistic commitment, like going to church on Sunday mornings.”
Liberal extremists who have no Church to go to on Sundays now go to RACE as their default ritualistic tactic of worship, which now has dragged on so long for decades, that even THE PEOPLE of sanity are losing militant interest as THE PEOPLE of insanity ritualistically default to RACE as their socialist tactic of national division of last resort. It is “Race baiting”, not race that has not only become ritualistic, but now SYSTEMIC, and has become more than stale, even in the mouths of those who formerly used it to excite the populace, which now, when it comes to sleepy Joe Presidents resorting to it, just makes THE PEOPLE Yawn and yearn for a different emotional fix. COVID fear also is waning as do all lies and deceptions when reality catches up to overtake beguilement. The more the reality of their deceptions are revealed, the more desperate they become to seize power before the useful manipulating power of the excitement of the mob gets lost forever,,,which it always does.
BUT till they STOP SEEINg that tactic work for them, they will KEEP USING IT.
David Limbaugh, Great commentary. You hit the nail on the head!!! “What we need in this country is a religious revival”. The Democrats have thrown Judeo / Christian principles out the window, which are the backbone of a moral society, So lying to achieve supremacy in society, is the Democrat communist platform and it is working, because of the many sheep in society.
How’s about a good Thanos SNAPPING, to get RID of the anarchs, liberals, communists, socialists and marxists..
And they use reverse racism to justify their unfounded allegations of racism. They like to sling around the terms “white supremacy”, “white privilege”, and “whiteness” because, in their agenda. that equates with Satanism for all intents and purposes. Although an Asian angle has popped up in recent weeks.
They will pit anybody against anybody else so long as it will gin up emotion and encourage hatred, division, and mob hysteria. They will form “protest” groups to make it appear that there is legitimacy to what they are doing. Black lives are no more important, nor any less important, than any other life. We are all citizens of this country and we are all children of God. Elevating one group at the expense of all others sends a very wrong message. When groups like BLM and Antifa go out under their politically correct names and engage in lawlessness—rioting, looting, vandalizing, and destroying property—it leaves them with no credibility. Militant activism only makes matters worse.
If you live in Mexico, you’re Mexican. If you live in Brazil, you’re Brazilian. That’s the way it is in all other countries. Why is it here that we have to have so many different types of Americans? Liberal political exploitation.
And why is it, ONLY WHITE nations, must “Diversify, be more inclusive”.. WHY not asian nations, or muslim nations etc?
The left uses schools like church edifices, where educators proselytise atheist secular values into all students.
Only textbooks approved by fellow secular atheists of every persuasion are allowed. Anyone disagreeing with secular atheist values is name called, and alluded to as uneducated meaning not yielding to secular atheist views . Students with virtuous values have to lie to pass this tyrannical system which controls government, law, education, thus the entire environment, by Dem legislation.
When common sense is decreed a crime by bad government which controls the environment, then as Edith Schaeffer stated evil prospers.