Natural gas is the world’s wonder fuel: cheap, abundant, made in America, reliable AND clean burning.
So why are the Biden administration and environmental groups against it? There’s really no good answer.
What makes the Left’s war against natural gas inexplicable is that the single biggest factor in reducing carbon emissions into the atmosphere has been the increased reliance on natural gas for electric power generation as we transition slowly away from coal. (By the way, emissions from coal plants have been dramatically reduced as well, which is one reason why the air that we breathe today is much cleaner than the air 20 or 50 or 100 years ago.)
No country produces more natural gas than America. Latest reserve forecasts predict we have nearly 100 years of natural gas with existing drilling technologies, and hundreds of years of potential supply. We’re not running out. We are the Saudi Arabia of natural gas.
The two innovations that spurred the natural gas shale revolution of the last 15 years were horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing. These drilling technologies tripled our supply and output almost overnight.
No single person is more responsible for this energy revolution than Harold Hamm of Continental Resources. His new book “Game Changer” documents how drilling in places like the Bakken Shale in North Dakota and the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia helped triple U.S. oil and gas supplies while lowering the price we pay for energy.
He tells me that “U.S. natural gas price has fallen by more than half while the rest of the world has seen their prices double or triple.” This means that our energy costs are a fraction of the costs that Europe and Asia pay. That is an immeasurable economic and geopolitical advantage America has.
All we need to be the world energy superpower is liquefied natural gas terminals, pipelines and drilling permits. We also need states to redefine natural gas as a “clean” and “net zero” form of energy so that utilities can use it. Why isn’t this happening?
The main reason is radical environmentalists want to end all natural gas and oil production, and force utilities and consumers to get our power and transportation fuels from unreliable and expensive wind and solar power. In pursuing this agenda, and moving away from the Trump pro-drilling policies, they are killing one of the cleanest forms of energy and costing the U.S. over $150 billion a year. For that amount of money, we could modernize every school in America.
Biden’s strategy appears to put America last. This explains why gas prices are back up to $4 a gallon.
If we don’t get smart and soon, those prices will be rising even more. Who benefits the most? Vladimir Putin and the Saudi oil sheikhs.
Stephen Moore is a senior fellow at the Heritage Foundation and an economist with FreedomWorks. He served as an economic adviser to Donald Trump.
Liberals like Joe hate Natural gas because it is natural, and real, not fake and disingenuous like they are. It can be touched, produced and taken to the bank unlike the Bidens who when you touch them or get touhed by then,,,, your energy and life forces get taken OUT of the bank, They are the leaders of the party of unnatural everything, starting with the very self chosen disgendered inability to reproduce their own species due to unnatural chosen ways they get pleasures. They dispise natural things, natural ideas and natural people that acutally function and work. They are the people of damaged goods who seek to damage everyone and everything else, so they themselves and their failed and failing lives do not look too unnatural and get found out for the physical, spiritual and moral deformities that they so obviously are. Sorry Joe, it’s too late,,,,you and yiur crime family have already been found out, by your fake words, unnatural deeds and failed unnatural results.
AND THEY HATE IT, because its produced LOCALLY.
Look in the right direction for the answer. Like gasoline powered cars, natural gas is difficult for the powers that be to cut off or control usage. However, if everything is electric and you have a smart gird, they can target individual consumers and cut them off if their social score is bad. Furthermore, one California law maker wants to be able to drain your battery to support the grid. Once they have the power to do that, imagine what a bad actor can do with that power.
Be glad when we(mankind) discover usable energy we all on planet can use from sunlight rays, wind or anything other than fumes that could harm someone. Radical I know considering number of folks hurt by fumes supposedly an acceptable number but, every human’s well-being should be factored in when considering health care.
Keep in mind that wind, solar, and electric are far from ready to provide the sustainable energy we need as well as totally impractical, and will therefore fail, getting rid of natural gas would actually increase our need for more oil which of course under Biden we no longer produce or have enough of, which means we would then have to buy it on the open market from countries that dispise us or maybe a country like Brazil who’s lagest oil company is owned by guess who? George Soros!… P.S. remeber on day one when Joe shut down the pipeline? We then had to transport oil from the north via railway and guess who owns most of them?. Warren Buffet!… Follow the money!
Why has Slo Joe declared war on natural gas? Many reasons. 1) He is a gubment sycophant and simply echoes what he is told 2) he has the mental capacity of a five year old, may be generous 3) he knows NOTHING about science 4) he makes NO decisions, they are all made by the WH staff.
I live in Wyoming, we produce natural gas, coal, and other petroleum products. We have uranium mining that is 20% owned by Russia, thanks Hillary. We also have wind farms and solar farms. Does any body think that wind and solar energy production is going to get to the point of replacing “carbon” fuels entirely? The wind doesn’t blow all the time and the sun doesn’t shine on our state all the time, just like all other places on this planet. Efficiency of solar panels and wind turbine does have limits and can only go so far.
PPLUS to make those panels, you have to do LOTS OF MINING! Which ruins the countryside.