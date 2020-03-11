Elizabeth Warren checks all the boxes as a vice presidential pick.

White septuagenarian: Check.

Northeast ultra liberal: Check.

Didn’t win a single state, including her home state and a battleground state next door: Check.

Appeals mostly to white, college educated, Ivy League elitists: Check.

Troubling scandal in her past: Check

In other words, a perfect running mate for a losing ticket.

Joe Biden should take a look at Warren, and then look somewhere else. Don’t be fooled by the long selfie lines and the pinky swears — Warren proved to be a deeply flawed candidate, with an extremely limited following. Voters just didn’t trust her or believe her phony rags-to-riches story or her explanations for why she listed herself as an American Indian. The Massachusetts senator has an authenticity problem that’s as glaring as Biden’s blindingly white veneers.

Warren never finished higher than third place in any of her contests, and it wasn’t because of sexism. She couldn’t beat Amy Klobuchar in New Hampshire, and even her own constituents didn’t buy what she was selling.

Warren had no excuses. She had plenty of cash, staffing and organization. But she couldn’t figure out what lane she was running in. She came in as the progressive darling, handing out free college, and supporting Bernie Sanders’ “Medicare for All.” But when she got hit with questions over how to pay for her health care plan, Warren blinked, and instead opted for a phased in “Medicare for All” that satisfied no one.

In the end, moderates didn’t trust her and progressives stuck with Bernie, Warren didn’t even beat Biden in Massachusetts and other states among women voters. So there goes the argument that Warren would bring in women as a veep nominee.

Another troubling sign is that Warren clearly, so badly wants to be considered as a Biden running mate. That explains her stubborn refusal to endorse fellow progressive Sanders. She hasn’t let go of her campaign, and that would make her a bad fit as a second banana.

Warren also is not even close to an ideological partner to Biden — in fact, going back decades Warren attacked Biden for being in the pocket of credit card companies. She continued her attacks on Biden during the campaign.

There’s no question that Biden will face pressure to name a woman as a running mate, but that could leave out many deserving contenders. African American voters rescued Biden, and they should be represented on the former vice president’s ticket. U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris is getting a lot of attention as a potential VP nominee. Yes, she savaged Biden on the debate stage, and had to abandon her failed campaign. But that’s still better than Warren.

