President Biden raised eyebrows this week when he got a bit too close for comfort to a young woman during an event in Irvine, Calif.

After delivering remarks Friday at Irvine Valley College where he talked about his administration’s plans to reduce inflation and lower drug costs, Biden stopped for photos with a young woman, put his arm on her shoulder and offered her some unsolicited dating advice.

The moment was captured by reporter Kalen D’Almeida and posted to Twitter where it has since been viewed more than 2.8 million times. D’Almeida said members of the Secret Service had tried to prevent him from filming.

— Read more at the NY Post

————————————

President Joe Biden grabs a young girl by the shoulder and tells her “no serious guys till your 30” as she looks back appearing uncomfortable, secret service appears to try to stop me from filming it after Biden spoke @ Irvine Valley Community College | @TPUSA @FrontlinesShow pic.twitter.com/BemRybWdBI — Kalen D’Almeida (@fromkalen) October 15, 2022

Why does he do this? https://t.co/pnshffSEMb — Byron York (@ByronYork) October 15, 2022

————————————

Biden is slammed for saying the economy is ‘strong as hell’ while eating ICE CREAM in Portland

Joe Biden is facing the wrath of conservatives online after he was caught on camera telling a reporter in Portland that the ‘economy is strong as hell’ – while licking away at a Baskin Robbins ice cream cone.

The president appeared unbothered by the country’s 8.2 percent inflation rate and warnings of a looming recession as he was asked about the US’ financial situation in an Oregon ice cream parlor Saturday.

Questioned if he had any worry about the strength of the US dollar amid rising inflation, the president, with a chocolate chip cone in-hand, flippantly replied: ‘I’m not concerned about the strength of the dollar. I’m concerned about the rest of the world. Our economy is strong as hell.’

— Read more at the Daily Mail

BIDEN, eating ice cream: "Our economy is strong as hell" pic.twitter.com/x5dyCg14l3 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 16, 2022

————————————

It was just a few weeks ago when Biden said this:

Biden’s handlers are cringing after this one. #creepyjoe "She was 12 and I was 30"pic.twitter.com/IHgSGVyVXb — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) September 23, 2022