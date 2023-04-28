Data shows Fox’s Wednesday 8 p.m. time slot drew considerably fewer viewers than the prior Wednesday
In the wake of Tucker Carlson’s sudden departure this week, ratings for Fox News’s new 8 p.m. weekday show appear to be on the decline as viewership again tumbled on Wednesday night.
Data published by ratings service Nielsen show that Fox drew some 1.33 million viewers for substitute host Brian Kilmeade and “Fox News Tonight” in the timeslot that Carlson once occupied. That places the network at No. 2 behind MSNBC’s Chris Hayes.
Carlson would routinely draw 3 million or more viewers. Last Wednesday, on April 19, Carlson drew 3.05 million viewers, meaning Kilmeade’s show this Wednesday is down some 56 percent, the data show, according to multiple news outlets.
For all of 2022, Carlson averaged above 3 million viewers, second to Fox’s ‘The Five” on the network. Perhaps more significantly, Carlson performed well with the key 25–54 age demographic, netting some 443,000 viewers in that group during the last quarter.
Sean Hannity’s 9 p.m. ET timeslot, which used to come after Carlson’s show, drew 1.7 million viewers on Wednesday, according to Nielsen. That, too, represents a significant drop from the 2.6 million viewers Hannity’s longtime show brought in a week before that.
As for Carlson, he posted a brief video to his personal Twitter page at 8 p.m. on Wednesday. In about a day’s time, it generated more than 20 million views and 73 million impressions.
When reached for comment about Fox News’ primetime ratings, a spokesperson noted that Nielsen data shows Fox led all cable news channels on Monday and Tuesday across the total day and primetime viewers, along with the coveted 25–54 demographic. A statement issued by Fox to The Associated Press said that it has been cable news’ most-watched network for 21 years with its team “trusted more by viewers than any other news source.”
Fox, in a news release, said that it will use a rotating cast to carry out hosting duties for the 8 p.m. ET timeslot until a permanent host is named.
