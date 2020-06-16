The world has united in protest after a graphic video emerged showing a Black man dying under the restraint of a White police officer. The victim, George Floyd, was in clear distress. He was pinned to the ground by three officers, with one officer — Derek Chauvin — placing a knee on his neck. For over five minutes, he tells the officers that he is unable to breathe. George Floyd died as horrified bystanders told the officers they were killing him.
The video is unquestionably horrific.
But in our rush to condemn an aggressive use of force and pursue justice for George Floyd, we have ignored crucial information which is necessary in judging the conduct of the officers. While nothing can absolve George Floyd’s death, these facts do cast doubt on the appropriateness of a murder charge for Chauvin, and paint a more nuanced picture of the events leading up to the tragic encounter.
This is an excerpt from an article by Gavrilo David at Medium is an example of what real journalism used to be. It is not an attempt to prove innocence. It takes a deep look into facts that indicate the officers may have been overcharged which could make it harder to get a conviction. It’s a long article. Please click the link and read it before replying.
I understand Floyd was having other medical issues, but I still don’t see the need to park your knee on his neck. In that time you could have gotten restraints on his ankles and he couldn’t run anywhere. I’m not a cop. I know I could have done it. He was down and unable to breathe.
Now get him in the squad car. You were arresting him at the time. He’s not going to have a trial in the parking lot. Unless you get him in the squad car he’s never making it to trial.
Step 1 – restrain him
Step 2 – squad car
He was down and restrained. If he’s still having medical symptoms on the way to lockup, then you call an ambulance team and have two cops ride with him in the back of the ambulance so he doesn’t do anything stupid.
And I understand he had previously done all sorts of awful things before he was cuffed. Those should all have been brought up before a judge, not as a last regret dying in a parking lot.
The cops may not have directly “killed him” but they allowed him to die. If he’s showing all these symptoms, call an ambulance. If for no other reason than everyone has a cell phone and his arrest will go viral. Cops really need to cover their butts and do things that can’t be misinterpreted by a 3 second edited video.
Floyd may indeed have killed himself with a fentanyl overdose. But why let him commit suicide under the knee of a cop? Let him do it in the back of an ambulance.