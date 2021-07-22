Article IV of the Constitution addresses the obligations of the federal government to the state governments that were being asked to surrender aspects of their sovereignty to form our new Union.
“The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government,” reads Article IV, “and shall protect each of them against Invasion.”
Late in the War of 1812, U.S. forces held Fort McHenry in Baltimore Harbor through a nightlong attack but failed to stop an invading British army at Bladensburg, which marched on to Washington and burned the Capitol and White House.
To repel a British invasion and the capture of New Orleans, and a blockading of the Mississippi, Maj. Gen. Andrew Jackson mustered a defending army that almost annihilated the invading British force.
Half a decade later, President James Monroe sent Jackson to halt the raids of marauding Indians out of Spanish Florida into Georgia.
Jackson stormed into Florida, crushed the Indian tribes, sent the Spanish governor packing to Cuba and hanged two British subjects for collaborating with the enemy.
Secretary of State John Quincy Adams persuaded the Spanish to cede the “derelict province” they could not control — or Jackson might return, and we might just take it.
Madrid got the message. We got Florida.
When Pancho Villa sent a raiding party across the U.S. border in 1916 and killed Americans in Columbus, New Mexico, President Woodrow Wilson sent Gen. John Pershing and an army that grew to 12,000 into Mexico to run him down.
In 1954, after a million Mexicans had crossed over into the United States, President Dwight Eisenhower sent Gen. Joseph Swing to send them back. In the vernacular of the time, the mission was named Operation Wetback.
Mission accomplished. Problem solved. And the point:
America used to regard its southern border as sacrosanct and vulnerable, requiring constant vigilance and occasional action to secure.
And how is President Joe Biden handling his sworn presidential duty to defend the states of the Union from invasion?
This June, 188,800 illegals crossed into the United States — a rate of more than 6,000 a day. Nearly a million have arrived in the six months since Biden swore an oath to defend the Constitution that obligates him to protect the states against invasion.
As for “getaways,” migrants who enter illegally but evade contact with the Border Patrol and other U.S. authorities and then vanish into our midst, their numbers have been running at about 30,000 a month.
If the present rate of illegal entries continues, Biden, by the end of his first year as President, will have failed to stop perhaps 2 million illegal aliens from having breached our southern border.
Biden is conducting the border policy of a failed state.
And U.S. immigration policy is being set by people from Third World nations who can find their way to the Rio Grande.
Why cannot we stop this invasion?
Vice President Kamala Harris was assigned to take charge of this task, but she redefined her mission as discovering what makes people leave their home countries and trek across Mexico — to come and live here.
Good question: Why are people from developing nations leaving their home countries and crossing Mexico to get into the USA?
After all, our academic, cultural and political elites have told the world that America is a place of “systemic racism,” created by white supremacists, for the benefit of peoples of white privilege, where ethnic minorities remain oppressed.
Why would such a country, of all 193 nations in the U.N., be, far and away, the first choice of peoples migrating from the Global South?
Could it be that people from developing nations are not so ignorant as to believe this anti-American progressive propaganda?
They know America is free and full of opportunity. That even the poor here have access to 12 years of free education for their kids. That they will find better health care in America than they can find at home. That there are programs here to battle poverty, hunger and homelessness.
But from the standpoint of the nation to which they are coming, the illegal migrant millions present real problems. They consume far more in benefits than they pay in taxes. They are dead weight on the welfare state.
“Biden is in a vise on border,” said The Washington Post Sunday headline, over a story describing the president’s border problem.
But the only way Biden can have a political crisis on the border is if he is seen as failing in his duty to defend the states against invasion.
Why is he failing? Either he can’t do what is needed to be done, or he won’t do it.
America’s border paralysis is induced by liberal ideology.
The left does not want the illegals coming here. “Do not come!” was the message Harris gave the Guatemalans. But when it comes to the necessary toughness to stop the invasion, they recoil.
Joe Biden is no Eisenhower, no Wilson, no Quincy Adams and certainly no Andrew Jackson.
It isn’t a question of why can’t he—its a question of why doesn’t he?
“Why is he failing? Either he can’t do what is needed to be done, or he won’t do it.” It is a combination of both. Swearing an oath to uphold the Constitution is merely a formality to a Liberal. In Joe’s case, I think he just swears.
There are things Liberals say to get elected because they know they are the things that people want to hear—want to believe will be done. Words can instill a false sense of patriotism that turns into disillusionment when the campaign promises aren’t kept. Biden betrays his Party’s agenda if he is tough on the border situation.
On the other hand, he is as incapable as anyone could possibly be. His decisions and his actions run against everything American. He doesn’t think things through and he is irrational and impulsive which results in more damage than good. But note that the border crisis stems from a White House crisis. We have a moron sitting behind the Presidential desk where a wise man should be.
I think the headline is incorrect… should be “WHY IS BIDEN NOT STOPPING THE INVASION”
Because he don’t want to.. He wants to transforn our country… he is kicking the American people in the teeth as he caters to and coddles the illegal aliens AT OUR EXPENSE… He has destroyed the sovereignty of our nation with his open borders so the entire world can walk in…and the American people will pay the price… HOW long before we are facing another 9-11?? Biden and his cult of radical democRATS are a danger to our country… At this time, they ARE the biggest danger we are faced with….these radicals want complete power over us all and they don’t care who they destroy along the way… GOD HELP US ALL AS OUR COUNTRY IS BEING DESTROYED BY THESE RADICALS
“Why Can’t Biden Stop This Invasion?”
This Corrupt, Demented, Parrot, Puppet president Biden can’t do ANYTHING.
Biden is just a puppet to his masters, Obama, Nancy Pelosi and the socialist Democrat Party elite.
The soon to be vice president Nazi Nancy Pelosi has stated her objectives.
The “Socialist Democrat Party State” political officers, Gestapo, Woke and Cancel Culture are just getting started.
You will obey, be loyal and support the “Socialist Democrat Party State” or you will be classified as
“Enemies of the State”.
24 Aug. 2020 – Monday on MSNBC’s “Live,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA)
referred to President Donald Trump and his Republican supporters as “domestic enemies” and “enemies of the State”.
The answer to that question is easy.
THE LEFT DOESN’T WANT TO stop the invasion. THEY WELCOME IT!!
A) cause it brings drugs, that enslave all to the cartels.
B) it brings crime which lets the left, enact more laws “TO protect us”
C) it brings MILLIONS OF NEW DEMOCRAT VOTERS…
The nightmare in the white house and his cult of radical democRATS ARE KILLING AMERICA… The headline SHOULD READ “WHY IS BIDEN NOT STOPPING THE INVASION?” He is trying to destroy our country… he is the biggest threat this country is facing right now… He has already destroyed the sovereignty of our country with his open border so the entire world can just walk in AT OUR EXPENSE… They are kicking the American people in the teeth as they cater to and coddle the illegal aliens… the American people WILL pay the price… They are pushing their radical agenda down our throats as they tear apart our country… they have one agenda and that is to have complete control of the American people and they don’t care who they destroy as they go after complete power… GOD HELP US ALL AS THESE RADICALS DESTROY OUR COUNTRY AND THE AMERICAN PEOPLE!!!
There are days i honestly wish, i could errect a PERMANENT DEATH FIELD along that entire border… AND KICK ACROSS IT all illegals already in this nation, ALONG WITH ALL THEIR COHORTS IN GOVERNMENT who love them, MORE than they love american citizens WHO ELECTED their sorry butts…
I can tell you the root cause of these illegal aliens flooding our country… STOP ALL FREE HANDOUTS… STOP ALL ANCHOR BABIES, STOP GIVING THEM OUR RIGHTS AS CITIZENS, E-VERIFY 100% … do this and watch the numbers drop… OUR own government encourages these illegal aliens to come here for all the free handouts our government gives them… OUR own government has destroyed the value and meaning of being a citizen by rewarding these illegal aliens with more and more of OUR rights and benefits as citizens.. Biden don’t want to stop the invasion… he is allowing it to happen… Harris may have stood there in Guatemala and asked the not to come, BUT, they don’t follow up those words with actions… they spew the words and they mean nothing… their actions have invted them to come and they can stay AT OUR EXPENSE!!! They hold these illegal aliens above our laws and above the American people… HOW LONG before we end up with the entire country of Honduras or one of the other countries in OUR country sucking out more and more of our tax dollars and resources.. HOW LONG before we face another 9-11 … GOD HELP US ALL AS OUR COUNTRY IS DESTROYED BY THE RADICAL DEMOCRATS AND THE NIGHTMARE IN THE WHITE HOUSE
Agreed. CEASE PAYING them american tax payer dollars, in freebies.. PUNISH and i mean PUNISH, all firms (and even private individuals) WHO KNOWINGLY hire illegal alien workers, and STOP REWARDING them by letting them ‘indefinintely stay’, just because they pop out a kid here…
THOSE THREE THINGS alone, would cause a massive reduction in the # of illegals coming over.
>”WHY CAN’T BIDEN STOP THIS INVASION?”<
A. He's too stupid
B. Future votes for the dem-rat Party
C. The Party comes before the citizenry
It takes not a 3 year old to figure out that Biden Bought the Presidency by selling out the border states and now interior states by jumping into bed with Bernie and the Communists who guaranteed to put him over the top by any and all dishonest secular means. With bold assurances from the high-tech Rasputin-like industrial leaders seeking cheap labor to compete in a world economy, they seek to destroy the American middle class’s ability to self-govern and defy government and business monopoly and oppression. His idea of a Presidential father figure is creating the same disastrous results in shaping this nation as his disastrous attempts to shape the character of his rebellious son who he sold down the river for personal gain years ago, and is now attempting to do the same to WE THE PEOPLE. Most of his acts of mental lapses I believe is just a cover for his evil unchristian intentions to reshape this country in any which way but loose that enriches his family and buys himself fame, in the same way as Pelosi. When he leaves office, he like Clinton and Obama will go out much, much richer for having held office while WE THE PEOPLE pay the price of coming out much, much poorer and in debt.
The reason of why sniffy doesn’t fix this problem is simple. HE CAN’T! His back stage handlers, who make decisions for his regime, say he is to do nothing to fix it! He is nothing but an INCOHERENT PUPPET, a DELUSIONAL SHILL propped up in front of the USA as a president! He is actually a FAKE PRESIDENT who “gets in trouble” if he does not toe their line and obey! The FAKE VP is just as bad. She is not delusional but she is a LIAR, and she is STUPID!
” Either he can’t do what is needed to be done, or he won’t do it”. Answer: Biden will not secure the border because of the cheap labor and the vote. We are going to have a one party system, namely communist Democrats.
As i have often remarked. EVEN IF Only 40% OF ILLEGALS, who were voting, VOTED conservative, the democrat party would be ALL FOR GREATER border security and deportation of them!
Either he can’t do what is needed to be done, or he won’t do it.
He will not and he can not……because Orange Man did and, you know, like, Orange Man BAD!.
EVERY DEM in office, has always been *since the 70s at least* a lover of all things illegal alien.. SO ITS NOT a can’t. ITS A SOLID WONT!
Moron Joe does not want to stop the illegal aliens. This is not even up for debate. As most everyone knows this tactic is simply an effort to make the progressive/socialist party a permanent power in the federal government. There is no argument against this and I don’t think I have heard any of the democrats really try to argue the point. They simply act like they are helpless to stop it. My biggest problem is why have all the border states not taken the initiative to completely shut down the border with all the available law enforcement and national guard personnel available. The non border states should share in the cost of doing this with personnel and funds because it is not just a Texas, Arizona, New Mexico and California problem. Why can’t this be done effectively?
This situation has nothing to do with ability but everything to do with the promotion of the Democrat agenda. Our President may be a bumbling fool but he is not stupid or without resources, quite the contrary. At this rate we may as well open the fence and hang a welcome sign out front. Wow, 6,000 people a day, every day, walk into the USA and takes huge advantage of our government’s generosity with our money. Why not? We offer and they take, yay for us.
The Biden administration does not want to stop illegal immigration. In their eyes the only problem is it’s happening faster than they expected and causing them political grief. They want to change the demographics of this country. The majority of these illegals will end up being reliable Democrat votes. That’s also why they are being shipped to red states and counties. If you don’t think this is the goal, take a look at Cuba. Those people have legitimate asylum claims, yet the DHS secretary told the if the come here they will be sent back. Why? Because Cuban immigrants are more likely to vote Republican. Bottom line, if the surge of illegal immigrants at the southern border leaned Republican the border would be closed tight.
One more illegal invader here now means another democrat vote in 2024 and future elections. Who would not vote democrat if you got here illegally, was given priority care over citizens and promises of more and more “money” for just having more anchor babies.