No more tweeting for Whoopi.
“The View” host Whoopi Goldberg has joined the exodus from Twitter following billionaire Elon Musk’s $44 billion purchase of the social media platform.
“I’m gettin’ off today because I just feel like … it’s so messy,” she said on her ABC morning program Monday.
Goldberg gave several reasons for her departure, including the return of people with “certain kinds of attitudes” to the platform.
Whoopi Goldberg announces that she's leaving Twitter. pic.twitter.com/ROIz2SOAvD
— The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) November 7, 2022
The 66-year-old Chelsea native didn’t close the door on returning to Twitter “if it settles down enough and I feel more comfortable,” but her account with the social media brand was closed Monday afternoon.
Some Twitter users have complained that new ownership will usher in racists, antisemites and conspiracy theorists previously banned from the platform. Musk, who has himself shared bad information on Twitter, has indicated that isn’t his plan.
This alone is worth Elon’s $44b
— James Coburn (@JamesCoburn3) November 7, 2022
High-profile figures including producer Shonda Rhimes, model Gigi Hadid and Grammy winning singers Toni Braxton and Sara Bareills previously stated they would leave Twitter.
Musk, the world’s richest person, last week announced plans to charge Twitter users who want their identities on his site to be marked as verified. He claimed the company has been operating inefficiently and bleeding money.
Broadcasting giant Howard Stern and top-selling author Stephen King scoffed at the idea of paying to be recognized by a social media platform to which they have fed free content despite their value as entertainers.
“I thought I was helping Twitter,” Stern remarked on his Monday morning SiriuxXM program.
No. One. Cares.
— AV8R (@FL450_420TAS) November 7, 2022
When King said he wouldn’t pay Twitter last week, Musk engaged responded that charging for verification was necessary to pay the company’s bills.
“Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers,” Musk claimed.
Several advertisers have also voiced reservations about the changes, saying they need to be convinced the platform wouldn’t further descend into a message board for the dregs of society.
Goldberg’s co-hosts on Monday agreed Twitter seemed to be turning into a “hellscape,” but argued that distinguishing between freedom of expression and the spread of hate and dishonesty is a societal “problem” that needs to be addressed.
“It ain’t my problem today because I’m out,” Goldberg said.
©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
