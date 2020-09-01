The waves of mayhem that have swept over Democrat-run cities – all of them President Trump’s fault, according to regressives – are starting to return to shore in a tsunami that will sweep Democrat regressives off the political map.

Today’s Democrats have no agenda. Their entire platform message at the DNC was “Orange Man Bad.” They spent four days demonizing President Trump and blaming him for everything from random violence to halitosis.

This is their entire campaign strategy – to convince the nation that Trump is responsible for everything that plagues America, including the chaos in cities that have been run by Democrats for decades.

It’s no longer working, and Democrats have figured that out. But it’s too late. The tsunami is returning to shore at breakneck speed, they are ones in its path, and they are powerless to stop it. Once the predator of rage-fueled and mindless violence has been let out of its cage, there’s no way to return it to captivity. It will continue to feed on its helpless prey until it gorges itself to death. Democrats have cried “Havoc!” and let slip the dogs of war and now the dogs are feeding on their flesh.

It’s dawning on some alert Democrats that they have badly and disastrously overplayed their hand. The wave of violence they have cheered and enabled is now beginning to wash over them.

Don Lemon is now wringing his hands over the toxic wave of mayhem and death the left has unleashed, and is desperate to do something about it. Here’s what he said on his program last week:

“The rioting has to stop. It’s showing up in the polling. It’s showing up in focus groups. It is the only thing right now that is sticking.” (Emphasis mine.)

This is revealing in ways that Lemon doesn’t realize. His horror over the violence is not that businesses built with the life savings of ordinary Americans are being destroyed, or that innocent people, including blacks like David Dorn, are being injured and killed, or that senators like Rand Paul and their wives are being threatened by menacing mobs who would kill them if the police were not at hand.

He added, “I think this is a blind spot for Democrats. I think Democrats are ignoring this problem or hoping that it will go away. And it’s not going to go away.” Referring to election day, he went on to ruefully admit, “The problem is not gonna be fixed by then.” They are riding the tiger and can’t get off.

No, none of the human carnage matters to Don Lemon. Not even black lives matter to him. What matters to him are poll numbers. His only way of calibrating the damage done by these riots is who it damages politically. This equation is as callous and cruel and inhumane as it sounds. Lemon is prepared to defend murder and mayhem as long it hurts people he doesn’t like.

He admitted in the same clip that all the Democrats have right now is “Kenosha and the Coronavirus.” Unfortunately, Kenosha is blowing up in their faces – on Tuesday night of last week alone there were 34 fires in total with 30 businesses destroyed or damaged along with an unknown number of homes.

And the Coronavirus is going out with a whimper rather than a bang. Even the CDC is now saying we’ve been doing way too much testing and masks can’t protect us from infectious diseases. COVID-19 deaths are dwindling to zero virtually everywhere. (This is something we have been saying from day one of this crisis, which has not been driven by science or data but by sheer hysteria.)

So Don Lemon is admitting Democrats had just two bullets to begin with, and the chambers are now empty. They know they’re just shooting blanks now, and they know who that’s going to help.

Bryan Fischer hosts “Focal Point with Bryan Fischer” every weekday on AFR Talk (American Family Radio) from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. (Central). He is author of The Boy to Man Book: Preparing Your Son for Manhood. This column first appeared on The Stand, the official blog site for American Family Association.