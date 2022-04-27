According to a new poll, America’s most unpopular senator is Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Only one-third of Kentuckians approve of McConnell’s performance, while 60 percent disapprove, according to a Morning Consult poll, per Just the News.

On the other hand, the most popular senator is South Dakota Sen. John Thune, also a Republican. He boasts a 62 percent approval rating and a 28 percent disapproval rating.

Sen. Joe Manchin showed the largest approval rating increase. In the first quarter of 2021, only 40 percent of West Virginians approved of his performance but just a year later, that number jumped to 57 percent – including 69 percent of Republicans.

