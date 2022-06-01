“The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg targeted the sale of assault rifles including the AR-15 during a fiery rant on Tuesday following the deadly mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
The talk show’s panelists held a lengthy discussion about how lawmakers should respond to the shooting, which left 21 dead, including 19 children and two teachers.
“I don’t care, NRA — you’ve got to give that gun up. You can have your other ‘yee-haw’ guns, whatever you want,” Goldberg said. “The AR-15 is not a hunting gun. It is not a gun where you’re going to go out and shoot your dinner. This gun is meant to kill people, that’s what it’s for, and you can’t have it anymore.”
OUTRAGE OVER FAILED RESPONSE TO TEXAS SHOOTING: As the demand for answers grows louder after more reports emerge about the Uvalde police's response to the shooting that resulted in 19 children and two teachers being killed, #TheView panel discusses. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/IKJ01gflD0
— The View (@TheView) May 31, 2022
Whoopi Goldberg: ‘I’m Gonna Punch Somebody’ If I Hear Another Republican Give Thoughts and Prayers https://t.co/jqDkQA1Zj5
— Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) May 30, 2022
Whoopi Goldberg: If women can’t have abortions we’re ‘going to come for’ guns, ‘get ready to give them up’
In their furor over the recent Uvalde, Texas school shooting, the women of The View slammed Republicans Wednesday for defending Second Amendment rights and demanded they be as aggressive about gun control as they are about defending the unborn.
The panel discussed the horrific mass killing of 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school and co-host Ana Navarro blasted the GOP for being aggressive on abortion, among other things, but not on gun control. She stated, “I would like Republicans to show the same energy that they do for … regulating my uterus, I want them to show the same energy for banning guns.”
