The World Health Organization has declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a global “pandemic.”
During a media briefing Wednesday, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the WHO, said there are now more than 118,000 cases of COVID-19 in 114 countries, with 4,291 deaths.
"WHO has been assessing this outbreak around the clock and we are deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity, and by the alarming levels of inaction"-@DrTedros #COVID19
— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 11, 2020
See Fox News for more.
Comment by disqus_L7PQaRPVjG
Posted in Biden wants to fight a voter, then calls for steady, reassuring leadership; Trump on taxes Mar 11, 13:23
Comment by Debbie Bartlett
Posted in Biden wants to fight a voter, then calls for steady, reassuring leadership; Trump on taxes Mar 11, 13:17
Comment by Scruffy_USN_Retired
Posted in Oregon Governor Uses Executive Action To Impose Global Warming Restrictions Mar 11, 13:11
Comment by Werewolf481
Posted in ‘Double standard’: Two-track justice system laid bare in McCabe declination Mar 11, 12:44
Comment by minaka
Posted in Is This How Europe Ends? Mar 11, 11:51