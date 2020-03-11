The World Health Organization has declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a global “pandemic.”

During a media briefing Wednesday, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the WHO, said there are now more than 118,000 cases of COVID-19 in 114 countries, with 4,291 deaths.

"WHO has been assessing this outbreak around the clock and we are deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity, and by the alarming levels of inaction"-@DrTedros #COVID19 — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 11, 2020

See Fox News for more.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 5.5/10 (2 votes cast)