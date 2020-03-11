The World Health Organization has declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a global “pandemic.”

During a media briefing Wednesday, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the WHO, said there are now more than 118,000 cases of COVID-19 in 114 countries, with 4,291 deaths.

