LANSING — Michigan’s stay-at-home order is extended through May 28, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Thursday.
She made the announcement as she said Michigan manufacturing will resume on Monday, with the auto plants restarting one week later, on May 18.
The stay-at-home order, which directs Michiganders to stay home except for essential purposes and closes businesses deemed nonessential, had been scheduled to run through May 15.
Though case numbers are improving, “we are still safer at home,” Whitmer said. “While we can re-engage in more things, we’ve got to be smart about it.”
Essential reasons to leave home include shopping for groceries or drugs, getting health care, getting exercise, or walking a pet.
Whitmer said Michigan is in phase three — flattening — of six phases of the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent restart.
The phases are uncontrolled growth, persistent spread, flattening, improving, containing, and post-pandemic, the governor said.
“I am working closely with health care experts and epidemiologists to closely monitor Michigan’s progress in the fight against COVID-19,” Whitmer said.
Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, said on Twitter that Whitmer’s presentation “brings us no closer to understanding her decision-making,” and “it appears the fate of Michigan workers continue to be dependent on whether it’s their turn to be announced at a press conference.”
Whitmer said the worst thing to do is “open up in a way that causes a second wave of infections and death, puts health care workers at further risk, and wipes out all the progress we’ve made. That’s why we will continue to monitor the spread of this virus, hospital capacity, testing rates, and more as we work toward reaching the ‘improving’ phase.”
Whitmer earlier extended Michigan’s state of emergency through May 28, as well as orders closing bars, gyms, theaters, barbershops, hair and nail salons, and other places of public accommodation, while restricting restaurants to delivery and carryout service.
