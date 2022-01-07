The Biden administration on Friday announced its state-by-state plans to distribute an additional $4.5 billion through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program to help prevent utility shutoffs.

The White House said 14 major utility companies have made commitments to prevent service shutoff for Americans who are applying for aid, and to expedite assistance, including seven new commitments over last year.

“These resources are already allowing states across the country to provide more home energy relief to low-income Americans than ever before,” the White House said in a statement.

The White House said new commitments were made by utility companies Atlantic City Electric, Baltimore Gas and Electric, ComEd, Delmarva Power, Pacific Gas & Electric, PECO and Pepco.

“These funds represent the largest appropriation in a single year since the program was established in 1981,” the White House said.

The administration called for states, localities and tribes to coordinate across programs for assistance, and the Department of Health and Human Services and the Treasury Department have issued guidance and co-hosted webinars.

