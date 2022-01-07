Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) was the only Republican lawmaker who attended a moment of silence marking the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol — and she brought her famous dad along to make a point.
Accompanied by her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, Liz Cheney stood alone on the GOP side of the aisle as the House of Representatives solemnly remembered the violent attack that took place exactly a year ago.
“I’m deeply disappointed we don’t have better leadership in the Republican Party to restore the Constitution,” the elder Cheney, who served in the house before becoming vice president under President George W. Bush, told ABC after the solemn tribute.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi led what was intended to be a bipartisan effort to mark the anniversary of the attack, in which many lawmakers thought they would be killed or taken hostage by violent supporters of former President Trump.
Dozens of Democratic lawmakers joined the tribute to the Capitol Police officers who died after defending the Congress on Jan. 6, 2001.
After the moment of silence, Pelosi and other top Democrats greeted the Cheneys on the floor of the House.
Bret Baier gives Liz Cheney a platform to attack conservatives on Fox News.
Related Story: Nancy Pelosi is Again Confronted on Not Giving Americans ‘Full Story’ of Jan. 6
Liz Cheney is one of just 10 Republicans who voted to impeach former President Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 attack.
The outspoken critic of Trump is serving as vice chair of the Congressional select committee that is investigating the attack, a panel that includes only one other Republican, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.)
The presence of Dick Cheney is a reminder that Trump remains a deeply divisive figure among GOP mandarins even though he maintains the unquestioned support of the vast majority of Republican voters.
Lawmakers say Congress was mostly united across party lines in recognizing the danger posed by the Jan. 6 attack and Trump’s enduring grip on the GOP in the days after the attack.
The vast majority of Republicans now seek to avoid discussing the attack or try to downplay it.
“That courage is a rare commodity these days,” Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) said.
©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
“Bret Baier gives Liz Cheney a platform to attack conservatives on Fox News.”
This dishonorable, dishonest, treasonous Liz Cheney is nothing but a hateful, disgraceful RINO.
Liz Cheney fits right in with the biggest Enemy of the U.S., the treasonous, socialist Democrat Party!
Apparently moments of Democrat silence are required,,,when they have nothing worth contributing to say. If you really want to represent and backup your Secular point of view, bring along the guy who has no functioning heart. Her dad’s income from Halliburton Arab oil investments fell so precipitously when Trump cranked up domestic oil production he was forced to come out of retirement and join the political pay off to the Biden Crime family to shut down the American pipelines. The Cheney idea of bipartisanship is when you cut the country down the middle and line up with those who are now established in power to keep power away from those who actually pay for things, where true American Justice is divided between the privileged establishment crime families of both parties who would do anything to keep their power, and never go to jail, and the rest of us average guys who play by the rules being deceived that the cards are not stacked in the establishments favor who jails legitimate Capitol demonstrations while BLM and Antifa Anarchists even when caught red handed with the torches and stolen goods in their hands never get prosecuted or arrested. Tell me who your friends are Liz and I’ll tell you what you are,,,i.e. a rapacious liberal disguised as a Conservative who supports foreign interests over American values. She is Joe Biden in a skirt, traitor to her race, traitor to her religion, traitor to her party and traitor to her country.
..ABSOLUTLEY RIGHT.. WE ARE CHANTING – ” liz chaney is DEAD to her PARTY “.!!!
MAJOR – RINO .!!!!.. We need to clean out ALL RINOS FROM THE PARTY..!!…
“I’m deeply disappointed we don’t have better leadership in the Republican Party to restore the Constitution,” the elder Cheney, who served in the house before becoming vice president under President George W. Bush, told ABC after the solemn tribute.
I’m deeply disappointed that we don’t have better leadership period, Dick—Republican, Democrat, and everything in between. This farce of an “investigative committee” that your daughter is on underscores a glaring need for such. You people are so dedicated to the letter “D” or “R” denoting your Party affiliation—and so heavily influenced by the Media—that the facts in any given situation just go unnoticed. There is a huge difference between a politician and a leader.
If you cannot see the incompetence and the total anti-America agenda being pushed by the present administration, then you have no excuse.
Shame on everyone one of those representatives of satan. Pretending that the only reason people died was because of their phony insurrection fantasy. This falls on piglosi and the mayor if dc who BOTH said before anything happened that they did not want the national guard. That would have prevented their paid supporters from walking through open doors compliments of Capitol Hill police and completing the democrats plan.
..lets SEE HERE , the Crowd was filled with – ” FBI – CIA – blm & antifah RIOTERS” .!!!!
TRUMP SUPPORTERS , NO WEAPONS OF DESTRUCTION , lead by the REAL RIOTERS OF THE – LIBERALS & COMMIE PARTY
OF SLAVERY – DEMON-RATZ….!!!
The Cheney family have gotten crazy-rich in DC politics; they are furious that Trump got rid of their potential meal ticket–another Bush—-Jeb. That visceral hatred of Trump especially shown by Liz demonstrates that any philosophical debate between political parties is nullified by the lust for wealth and power. The Cheneys. the Bushes, the Clintons, and especially the Bidens have proven their loyalty is less for the Country, and mostly for themselves.
of all people mr.cheney is the last one i thought would be a turn coat rino.
the cheneys can kiss my……
Go away Liz, and take your disloyal old man with you. You will be forced to go away after the elections in November, so save the GOP further embarrassment by resigning now. Read my lips, you are NOT wanted by the vast majority of the party of which you claim membership. RINOs are a thing of the past. They survive temporarily only in outposts like Alaska and Maine, and not Montana. You are history as a member of congress.
“I’m deeply disappointed we don’t have better leadership in the Republican Party to restore the Constitution,” the elder Cheney, who served in the house before becoming vice president under President George W. Bush, told ABC after the solemn tribute.
Remnants of the disgraced Jorge Boooosh era.