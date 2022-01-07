Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) was the only Republican lawmaker who attended a moment of silence marking the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol — and she brought her famous dad along to make a point.

Accompanied by her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, Liz Cheney stood alone on the GOP side of the aisle as the House of Representatives solemnly remembered the violent attack that took place exactly a year ago.

“I’m deeply disappointed we don’t have better leadership in the Republican Party to restore the Constitution,” the elder Cheney, who served in the house before becoming vice president under President George W. Bush, told ABC after the solemn tribute.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi led what was intended to be a bipartisan effort to mark the anniversary of the attack, in which many lawmakers thought they would be killed or taken hostage by violent supporters of former President Trump.

Dozens of Democratic lawmakers joined the tribute to the Capitol Police officers who died after defending the Congress on Jan. 6, 2001.

After the moment of silence, Pelosi and other top Democrats greeted the Cheneys on the floor of the House.

Bret Baier gives Liz Cheney a platform to attack conservatives on Fox News.



Related Story: Nancy Pelosi is Again Confronted on Not Giving Americans ‘Full Story’ of Jan. 6

Liz Cheney is one of just 10 Republicans who voted to impeach former President Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 attack.

The outspoken critic of Trump is serving as vice chair of the Congressional select committee that is investigating the attack, a panel that includes only one other Republican, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.)

The presence of Dick Cheney is a reminder that Trump remains a deeply divisive figure among GOP mandarins even though he maintains the unquestioned support of the vast majority of Republican voters.

Lawmakers say Congress was mostly united across party lines in recognizing the danger posed by the Jan. 6 attack and Trump’s enduring grip on the GOP in the days after the attack.

The vast majority of Republicans now seek to avoid discussing the attack or try to downplay it.

“That courage is a rare commodity these days,” Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) said.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.