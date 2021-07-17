White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday the Biden administration is identifying “problematic” posts for Facebook to censor because they contain “misinformation” about COVID-19.
Psaki disclosed the government’s role in policing social media during her daily press briefing after Surgeon General Vivek Murthy called on companies to purge more pandemic posts.
The demand for censorship — and Psaki’s admission of government involvement — follows a series of flip-flops from health officials who contradicted themselves throughout the pandemic on issues such as mask efficacy, as well as censorship of claims that later gained credibility, such as the theory that COVID-19 leaked from a Chinese lab.
Psaki says the White House has been flagging "problematic posts" on Facebook they believe are misinformation about Wuhan coronavirus. Reminder: Fauci worked with Facebook to ban the lab leak theory, which is factual, for more than a year.
The White House is admitting that they're compiling lists of people who they claim are posting content they regard as "problematic" and that constitute "misinformation" and are demanding Facebook remove them. This is authoritarianism:https://t.co/gxrdUDblyS
President Biden accused Facebook of “killing people” by allowing what he deems as misinformation on coronavirus vaccines to be shared on the site.
President Joe Biden said social media platforms ‘are killing people’ after the White House criticized Facebook for allowing misinformation about coronavirus vaccines to be posted on its platform https://t.co/MHrtnUNjzr pic.twitter.com/ZSLfRCyGTZ
Earlier the same day, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki drew criticism after she said the Biden administration is in communication with Facebook to limit “misinformation” on the coronavirus and the vaccine shared on the platform.
Psaki also commented on the relationship between Facebook and the White House saying, “We’re flagging problematic posts for Facebook that spread disinformation. We’re working with doctors and medical experts…who are popular with their audience with accurate information.”
Surely no one can be surprised about this. If something doesn’t fit their plans or rules then it must be stopped. Just one more example of how the democrats are slowly doing away with a lot of our constitutional freedoms.
Misinformation meaning anything that doesn’t conform to the government propaganda machine. If misinformation is their concern, then they are certainly flagging their own posts because misinformation has been the name of the game from the outset of the panicdemic. Then, the Media takes the misinformation and spins it into fearmongering and the American public is at a loss trying to determine who is telling the truth and who isn’t.
Furthermore, their concern isn’t whether or not we are getting reliable health information—they want to make certain that the information that is disseminated aligns with their narrative to justify control over individuals, businesses, and churches. And control is the name of the game here—nothing but control.
“The Biden administration is identifying “problematic” posts for Facebook to censor because they contain “misinformation” about COVID-19.”,,,,,which is just another extension of the Democrat party socialist fascists “Never Let a Crisis go to waste”. They desperately cling to this COVID fraud to milk the American cow out of one more “stolen in lies” election. They really do believe that they can “fool all of the people all of the time”, but even Alinsky warned in Rule for Radicals number 7;
“The seventh rule: A tactic that drags on too long becomes a drag. Man can sustain militant interest in any issue for only a limited time, after which it becomes a ritualistic commitment, like going to church on Sunday mornings.”,,,,,,,or going to the streets for looting too many times which to a Democrat these days in a religious experience, now about to happen at the trillion dollar level.
Son Of Thunder:
“Misinformation meaning anything that doesn’t conform to the government propaganda machine.”
Bingo!!
The “Socialist Democrat Party State” political officers, Gestapo, Woke and Cancel Culture are just getting started.
You will obey, be loyal and support the “Socialist Democrat Party State” or you will be classified as
“Enemies of the State”.
24 Aug. 2020 – Monday on MSNBC’s “Live,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA)
referred to President Donald Trump and his Republican supporters as
“domestic enemies” and “enemies of the State”.
The socialist Democrat Party has become our country’s most destructive and deadliest ENEMY. 🙁 🙁 🙁
We should never be at a loss trying to figure out who is telling the truth and who isn’t. If the message comes from a democrap, or a RINO, we can rest assured it is a lie.
The first amendment is now officially dead.
This is the PROOF PRESIDENT TRUMP needs for his lawsuit against “big tech” and the FRAUDULENTLY “elected” administration that is infesting OUR White house , Oval office, and CON-gress. Thanks Psaki! You just confirmed (what we knew anyhow) we DO have a “deep state” communist-controlled “government”.
When High Tech companies earn more money than the government, they can bribe their way to power more efficiently and eventually take over government. Communism is when the government controls and owns the means of production. Fascism is when others own the means of production but the government controls it. This so-called Democrat party of socialists is more fascists than communist. The prime reason of government existing is to limit monopolies on power, business, government or otherwise. Unfortunately, since the Clintons arrived on the scene, there is now established two tiers of Justice, where formerly only one existed, based upon the Judeo/Christian commandments. When America stopped obeying the “Thou shalt not covet, and the Thou shalt not steal” command, it all began to unravel. People forget that personal property represents the hours and hours of life force spent to earn it. When government in collusion with High-Tech companies steps in to redistribute it, track it control it, they in essence are stealing the life force of THE PEOPLE, which makes them nation killers and the first enemy of THE PEOPLE.
“Psaki disclosed the government’s role in policing social media during her daily press briefing after Surgeon General Vivek Murthy called on companies to purge more pandemic posts”. Even the Surgeon General is a communist. We are in a world of censorship / communism as the United States Constitution is in a precipitous fall into the abyss, by the communist censorship loving Democrats. Traitors! The Democrat communists are everything the Devil stands for, so they (the Democrat communists) stand for nothing.
Only the truth will be allowed. Well, only the truth determined by one party, and that fits their agenda. Not sure that’s how Freedom of speech is supposed to work!
What was at one tme labeled as misinformation, usually by Democrats against Donald Trump, has now been proven to be very much true while the WHO, Fauci official news has been shredded by revelation after revelation that much information known to be true was withheld. In light of that any attempt to limit ‘misinformation’ is highly suspect and being used to squash debate and further discussion on issues vital to all people. The President forgets that it was the suppression of true ‘misinformation’ that led to the deaths of many for political not medical reasons.
There’s “Freedom of Speech” in this country, as long as you agree with the disgusting, dispicable, dem-rat agenda. Otherwise, you’re censored or banned completely, just as President Trump was.
Imagine if Trump’s WH did that. They’d want to impeach him again. Freedom of speech!
Freedom for the left’s speech.
This is called fascism. If the people do not wake up, we will be goose stepping to the Chinese national anthem.
It demonstrates just how corrupt and brazen the Biden-Harris Administration is that White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki would publicly confirm that the administration is conspiring with Facebook to censor posts by anyone who discusses the risks associated with receiving the COVID-19 vaccine or exposes the contradictory advice that Dr. Fauci has been giving on how to avoid contracting the virus. Psaki rationalizes the government’s unconstitutional censorship of Facebook posts by claiming that it is being done in order to save lives by suppressing COVID-19 “disinformation”. This has established a dangerous precedent that will allow the government to impose censorship on any issue whenever it wants by claiming it is doing so in order to save lives. This is just one more unconstitutional tactic that the left can employ to suppress dissent and accelerate its “transformation” of America into a dystopian, socialist dictatorship.
“Ve have vays of makingk you talk, comrade..”
Isn’t it terrifying to watch our White House stooges promote Chinese Marxist censorship and the press sits there, with the exception of Peter Doocey) and accepts this Marxist propaganda without any outrage? Can you imagine how hey would be reacting if Kelly McInerney had come out with the same statement?