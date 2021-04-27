A Bronx man whipped a plastic stick at an NYPD detective’s head as he investigated a Queens burglary scene, police said Monday.
The brazen attack was caught on video, and police soon arrested the suspect on multiple charges.
Even as our Detectives investigate crimes they’re attacked by emboldened criminals, who have quickly realized there are no consequences for law breakers in our city.
The DEA is calling for this violence to be fully prosecuted as we look to file civil charges. pic.twitter.com/3FuiBEEcE1
— Detectives' Endowment Association (@NYCPDDEA) April 26, 2021
The detective was looking into a burglary on Prince St. at 39th Ave. in Flushing at 11:50 a.m. Monday, standing outside a storefront filling out paperwork, when the attacker, 25-year-old Akeele Morgan, struck, cops said.
The suspect wore a brown hoodie and a mask, and carried a plastic stick in each hand. He walked up to the detective, hit him on the side of the face, and started walking away.
Officers chased him down and arrested him The detective was taken to New York Presbyterian-Queens Hospital with minor injuries.
The Detectives’ Endowment Association posted video of the attack on its Twitter account Monday night.
“Once again, New Yorkers witness just how emboldened violent criminals are as a detective in uniform is attacked in Queens today,” said DEA president Paul DiGiacomo. “If there’s anyone wondering why this happened, they can ask their elected officials who have created a city of no consequences for criminality.”
Even so, Morgan faces several felony and misdemeanor charges, including assault on a police officer. He awaits arraignment in Queens criminal court.
DiGiacomo said Monday the suspect “needs to be prosecuted fully for his actions” and that the union may file a civil action against him.
With Thomas Tracy
