Joe Biden says it’s “cruel” to protect children from being drugged and mutilated before they have a clue about who they will eventually become. He would do well to hear the heartbreaking testimonies of “de-transitioners” who regret their sex-change surgeries.

Woe to those who call evil good, and good evil;

Who put darkness for light, and light for darkness;

Who put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter! (Isaiah 5:20)>

I had thought that President Biden could not sink any lower than his bitter, Third Reich-style speech on Sept. 1, 2022, at Philadelphia’s Independence Hall (pictured above). That’s when he projected himself as a sweet angel of light while labeling MAGA Republicans as “extremist” and a “threat to democracy.”

But Mr. Biden outdid himself last Monday on “The Daily Show.” He came out for sexually mutilating children, disparaging those who would stand in the way of such horrors. As Dave Barry would say, I’m not making this up.

The self-professed devout Roman Catholic president, who backs abortion up to partial-birth infanticide, was lashing Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state legislature for acting to protect children from medical and educational quacks.

“What’s going on in Florida is, as my mother would say, ‘close to sinful,'” Mr. Biden told show host Kal Penn. “It’s just terrible what they’re doing.”

I don’t think that word “sinful” means what he thinks it means.

A proposed Florida law (HB 1421) backed by Mr. DeSantis would bar doctors from giving minors puberty-blocking drugs and cross-sex hormones. It would ban cutting off girl’s breasts and castrating boys. It would prohibit penalties against health providers who decline to do such procedures.

Research shows that drug and hormone treatments pose serious health hazards to both males and females. And, far from preventing suicide, as the transgender lobby claims, surgeries often increase the incidence.

“The best long-term research shows that individuals who go through medical transition kill themselves at a rate 19 times greater than the general population,” according to the American College of Pediatricians, a non-woke professional group of doctors.

“It is not ‘sinful’ to prohibit the mutilation of minors,” Mr. DeSantis said in a tweet.

Mr. Biden defended gender transition by saying, “It’s not like a kid wakes up one morning and says, ‘You know, I decided I want to become a man’ or ‘I want to become a woman.’ I mean, what are they thinking about here? They’re human beings. They love, they have feelings, they have inclinations. It’s cruel.”

Hear that? It’s “cruel” to protect children from being drugged and mutilated before they have a clue about who they will eventually become. The prefrontal cortex of the brain, which governs decision making and delayed gratification, does not fully mature until the mid-20s. It’s why we don’t let schools dispense an aspirin without a parent’s or doctor’s approval or let 15-year-olds vote, buy beer or sign contracts.

Upwards of 90% of gender-confused youth recover their natural sexuality by their late teens – unless they are waylaid by the trans cult, which is capturing a shocking number of young girls. Testimonies from “de-transitioners” who regret their sex-change surgeries are heartbreaking. Mr. Biden would do well to hear them out.

“To have [children] undergo something this cataclysmic, in terms of their personal well-being; and to criticize people who are only saying please wait until they’re adults and they can make their own decisions – it’s just unbelievable that the president could be this morally, I’d say, evil. When one side is actually promoting something that is flat-out evil, we ought to be able to say so.” (Columnist Robert Knight, in an interview with AFN)

Last year, Mr. DeSantis signed the “Parental Rights in Education” law, which the media mislabeled the “Don’t Say Gay Bill.” The statute, which became famous after Disney’s CEO attacked it, prohibits exposing schoolchildren to sexual lessons before the fourth grade and requires “age appropriate” materials from then on.

On the Daily Show, Mr. Biden said that the way to respond to Florida is to pass federal legislation “like we did with same-sex marriage. You mess with that, you’re breaking the law and you’re going to be held accountable.”

Wonder how Mr. Biden is going to hold God “accountable” for creating males and females and natural marriage? Maybe he will shake his fist upward.

“Have you not read that He Who made them in the first place made them man and woman?” Jesus said, quoting Genesis. “‘For this reason a man will leave his father and his mother and will live with his wife. The two will become one'” (Matthew 19, 4-5).

In his bizarre Philadelphia speech, Mr. Biden actually lamented, “Too much of what’s happening in our country today is not normal.” That’s rich, coming from a guy whose Democratic Party is assaulting every societal norm under the sun.

In the final paragraph of that speech, Mr. Biden invoked God’s name no less than three times.

Blaise Pascal, the 17th century physicist and Christian philosopher, summed up such effrontery:

“Evil is never done so thoroughly or so well as when it is done with a good conscience.”

Pascal also warned against complacency in the face of evil:

“And is it not obvious that, just as it is a crime to disturb the peace when truth reigns, it is also a crime to remain at peace when the truth is being destroyed?”

This article appeared originally here.

Robert Knight is a columnist for The Washington Times and a Senior Fellow for Bishop E.W. Jackson’s Staying True to America’s National Destiny. His latest book is “Crooked: What Really Happened in the 2020 Election and How to Stop the Fraud.”

—-

Copyright American Family News. Reprinted with permission.