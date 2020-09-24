DENVER (KDVR) – A person was detained Wednesday night after driving into a group of protesters outside the Colorado State Capitol in downtown Denver, police said.
The incident occurred on Lincoln Street shortly after 9 p.m.
Video from SkyFOX shows protesters gathered directly in front of a silver SUV. The driver moves slightly forward, and then accelerates quickly through the protesters. Another SUV then tries to block the silver SUV before it turns left onto Colfax Avenue.
DPD officers then pulled the silver SUV driver over at Colfax and Broadway.
Police say no injuries have been reported.
People had gathered downtown to protest after no officers were charged with the death of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky. One officer was indicted for wanton endangerment.
The driver is a male. His name and age have not been released.
I would have done the same thing. Especially knowing that many of the so-called protesters are armed. I would not want to be sitting there letting them beat and jump on my car.
I would have liked to see the drive not slow down at all and plow right threw them. If they made that legal, you probably would not see them blocking the traffic as they do now.
If it was me it would be pedal to the metal and full speed ahead. If conscientious objectors can get off service in the army on reason of conscience against killing, WE THE PEOPLE should be excused for having to serve in the Democrat army of darkness on excuse of conscience against getting killed and just plain close encounter claustrophobia.
The protesters needed to move out of the way when the silver SUV started edging forward. Given that the protesters are threatening and touching/pounding the vehicle it seems to me it is self defense to get out and get out quickly.