LeBron James and several stars across American sports expressed outrage Wednesday after three Louisville police officers were not charged with killing Breonna Taylor.

“I’ve been lost for words today! I’m devastated, hurt, sad, mad!” James wrote in a tweet. “We want Justice for Breonna yet justice was met for her neighbors apartment walls and not her beautiful life. Was I surprised at the verdict. Absolutely not but damnit I was & still am hurt and heavy hearted!”

“The most DISRESPECTED person on earth is THE BLACK WOMAN! I promise you I’ll do my best to change this as much as I can and even more!! LOVE to you QUEENS all over this country and beyond!” James said in a follow-up before giving shoutouts to several important Black women in his life.

The two officers who fatally shot Taylor, Myles Cosgrove and John Mattingly, will face no criminal charges, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced. A third officer, Brett Hankison, faces three counts of wanton endangerment for firing shots into a neighboring apartment.

Related Story: No Homicide Charges Against Police Who Killed Breonna Taylor; KY AG Clarifies Issues

“My heart is with the family of Breonna Taylor right now. My god,” U.S. women’s soccer star Megan Rapinoe said. “This is devastating and unfortunately not surprising. Black and brown folx in this country deserve so much more.”

Colin Kaepernick, the former NFL quarterback who was blackballed from the league after he kneeled during the National Anthem to protest racial injustice and police brutality, wrote, “The white supremacist institution of policing that stole Breonna Taylor’s life from us must be abolished for the safety and well being of our people.”

Sue Bird, the WNBA star whose league dedicated the 2020 season to Taylor, said she was “Disappointed & disgusted. My heart goes out to Ms Tamika Palmer & the rest of Breonna’s family.”

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, who played college basketball at the University of Louisville, wrote, “I don’t have many words right now…. but all I can say is I’m praying for the city of Louisville right now!!!”

Numerous celebrities also joined the nationwide outrage at the lack of consequences for Taylor’s killers, with Kentucky native George Clooney saying, “The justice system I was raised to believe in holds people responsible for their actions. Her name was Breonna Taylor and she was shot to death in her bed by 3 white police officers, who will not be charged with any crime for her death.”

___

(c)2020 New York Daily News

Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.