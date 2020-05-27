What Joe Meant! Tom Stiglich | May 27, 2020 | Cartoons | 1 Rate this item:1.002.003.004.005.00Submit Rating Rating: 5.0/5. From 2 votes. Please wait... Share:
What he meant was:
I now run the Plantation. You work for me. If you’re black that means you owe the Dems your unquestioning vote forever, no matter how little we do to earn it. You may think that as the voter, you have a choice, but no. I *AM* your choice. You do as I say. I don’t give you permission to do or say anything other than that which benefits me personally and the DNC in general. Nobody cares what you think. Your only function in life is to keep me and my pals in power. You’re not a real American. You don’t have a real vote vote like white people do. You don’t get to choose who can represent you. That choice has already been made by the elites, who you are not, and never will be. This is how it will work forever.
If you get “uppity” and disobey me, I will take away your race card. I will “de-black” you and you will have even less of a voice than you have now. I will make everyone call you an Uncle Tom, a sellout, an oreo.
Now go out there and do as you’re told.
[]
BIDEN 1920
“Shut up and vote for me, or you ain’t black”
I’m Joe Biden running for the US Senate in 1920 and I can’t remember this message.