Susan Rice, of Benghazi shame, has allegedly remained under the media radar for the past two years. But Biden, via executive order, has now given Rice the power to enact a “racial equity” makeover of the federal government. In good communist fashion, there will be “Agency Equity Teams” established in a myriad of federal government agencies.

When Obama promised to transform America, he truly meant it. Now Biden’s embrace of equity will result in the abandonment of the essential American quest for equality.

Should Michelle Obama, for example, secure the executive seat, AKA Obama’s fourth and fifth terms, the country will be a prime example of ruthless totalitarianism and the worst forms of racial division.

In true leftist tradition, the genuine ideals of America are being discarded in the trash bin.

Equity has now come to mean the functional opposite of equality.

Equity means treating Americans unequally to ensure that outcomes are equalized—the old tried (and failed) Marxian standard.

One of the order’s main aspects is to require all federal agencies to ferret out any policy that may produce unequal outcomes among members of categories deemed marginalized. Data will be catalogued along identity categories.

The word equity appears twenty-one times, while the word equality is never mentioned. Deliberate obfuscation of language is the tool of the Marxist community and always has been.

The order defines the term equity, but it isn’t forthright about whether it’s equality of opportunity or outcomes.

In September 1963, in explaining the alleged passion for equality by the left, Ayn Rand explained: suppose a doctor is called to help a man with a broken leg and, instead of setting it, proceeds to break the legs of ten other men, explaining that all the newly crippled individuals will feel better now because all have been equalized.

Ayn Rand presciently explained that “the mystique of racism is a crucial element in every variant to the absolute state.” In contrast,

[i]ndividualism regards man — every man — as an independent, sovereign entity who possesses an inalienable right to his own life, a right derived from his nature as a rational being. Individualism holds that a civilized society, or any form of association, cooperation or peaceful coexistence among men, can be achieved only on the basis of the recognition of individual rights — and that a group, as such, has no rights other than the individual rights of its members [emphasis mine].

When men began to be indoctrinated once more with the notion that the individual possesses no rights, that supremacy, moral authority and unlimited power belong to the group, and that a man has no significance outside his group — the inevitable consequence was that men began to gravitate toward some group or another, in self-protection, in bewilderment and in subconscious terror. The simplest collective to join, the easiest one to identify — particularly for people of limited intelligence — the least demanding form of ‘belonging’ and of ‘togetherness’ is: race.

Affirmative action, open enrollment, and now equity and Critical Race Theory are all the same racist ideology with new packaging. This kind of system “encourages laziness and, simultaneously, racism. If all you need to do to get a certain job is be a certain color, then you do not need to work as hard to obtain the skills needed.” This clearly encourages mediocrity.

Already the fruits of this ideology are rearing their ugly heads in the airline industry.

It is thus that the theoreticians of collectivism, . . . have led to the rebirth and the new, virulent growth of racism [begun] in the twentieth century.

In its great era of capitalism, the United States was the freest country on earth — and the best refutation of racist theories. Men of all races came here, some from obscure, culturally undistinguished countries, and accomplished feats of productive ability which would have remained stillborn in their control-ridden native lands. Men of racial groups that had been slaughtering one another for centuries, learned to live together in harmony and peaceful cooperation. America had been called ‘the melting pot,’ with good reason. But few people realized that America did not melt men into the gray conformity of a collective: she united them by means of protecting their right to individuality.

But America has become race-conscious in a manner reminiscent of the worst days in the most backward countries of nineteenth-century Europe. The cause is the same: the growth of collectivism and statism.

Instead of fighting against racial discrimination, [too many Black leaders and leftists] are demanding that racial discrimination be legalized and enforced. Instead of fighting against racism, they are demanding the establishment of racial quotas. Instead of fighting for ‘color-blindness’ in social and economic issues, they are proclaiming that ‘color-blindness’ is evil and that ‘color’ should be made a primary consideration. Instead of fighting for equal rights, they are demanding special race privileges.

They are demanding that racial quotas be established in regard to employment and that jobs be distributed on a racial basis, in proportion to the percentage of a given race among the local population.

Racial quotas have been one of the worst evils of racist regimes.

Today, it is not an oppressor, but an oppressed minority group that is demanding the establishment of racial quotas.

Consider schools that impose racism via DIE (Diversity, Inclusion, and Equity) programs.

Rand’s commentary 60 years ago slices through all the hatred and racism that CRT embodies. In fact, “Critical Race Theory (CRT) makes race the prism through which its proponents analyze all aspects of American life. CRT reimagines the U.S. as a nation split by groups, each with specific claims on victimization. CRT’s intolerance can be found in schools, the workplace, and the entertainment sector, ‘normalizing’ belief in systemic racism for the average American.”

Rand noted that [c]onsequently, there is a demand [for] special privileges on racial grounds — it demands that white men be penalized for the sins of their ancestors. It demands that a white laborer be refused a job because his grandfather may have practiced racial discrimination. But perhaps his grandfather had not practiced it. Or perhaps his grandfather had not even lived in this country. Since these questions are not to be considered, it means that that white laborer is to be charged with collective racial guilt, the guilt consisting merely of the color of his skin.

There can be no such thing as the “right” of some men to violate the rights of others.

But in California, the cry for reparations is in full swing, even though California was never a slave state.

The consequences of affirmative action are as damaging to black communities as welfare is. The evolution of affirmative action into “equity” where proportional representation by race and ethnicity is demanded in everything — hiring, promotions, admissions, contracts, and even household wealth — is a mortal threat to the social and economic health of America.

All liberty-loving Americans should heed the words of Alexis de Tocqueville.

A State may survive the influence of a host of bad laws, and the mischief they cause is frequently exaggerated; but a law which encourages the growth of the canker within must prove fatal in the end, although its bad consequences may not be immediately perceived.

This latest edict by Biden is a metastasizing canker and a source of corruption and debasement that is eroding our country. We need to say no to questionnaires that ask for our racial background. We need to bombard companies and boycott them if they allow themselves to promote this racism. Woke does need to go broke. Stop sending your children to universities and colleges that promote this vile ideology. Get elected to school boards and stop the CRT indoctrination. Demand the return of the American dream.

Eileen can be reached at [email protected]

© Copyright © 2023 American Thinker, All rights reserved.