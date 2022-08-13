A ‘receipt for property’ written by FBI agents who searched Donald Trump’s Florida home reveals that they carted away 11 sets of classified documents, photographs and other files marked ‘top secret’ among boxes of items.
The receipt and the search warrant, obtained by DailyMail.com on Friday afternoon, offer further insight into the unprecedented raid on a former president’s home.
In all, FBI agents took 27 boxes of documents.
In addition, they list an ‘Executive Grant of Clemency: Re Roger Jason Stone Jr’ – a former Trump adviser who was pardoned in the last days of Trump’s presidency – ‘info re: President of France’ and a ‘handwritten note.’
Trump Raid Warrant, Receipts Make No Mention Of ‘Nuclear Weapons’
New documents related to the FBI’s raid of former President Donald Trump’s Florida home do not explicitly mention nuclear weapons secrets, which The Washington Post reported agents were seeking in the Monday search.
The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida on Friday unsealed unredacted copies of the FBI search warrant and receipts of items taken from Mar-a-Lago Monday during an FBI raid on former President Donald Trump’s residence.
Warrant in FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago was ‘clearly politically motivated’: Trump lawyer
