Congresswoman Lauren Boebert demanded Monday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ‘tear down this wall’ of fencing that has remained around the Capitol complex since after the January 6 attack – even though a review resulted in recommenders for installing a retractable fencing system.

The Republican representative for Colorado released a minute-long video on Twitter where she lauded former President Donald Trump for building a security wall at the southern border but bashed Democrats for keeping a fence up around the Capitol.

She continued: ‘President Trump built a big, beautiful wall because he loves America and he wanted to secure our country and protect us.’

‘And now, welcome to Fort Pelosi,’ Boebert said as the scene changed to her standing along the fencing surrounding the entire complex, ‘where Democrats decry walls from within their own, heavily guarded, razor wired wall.’

– Read more at the Daily Mail

Madam Speaker, tear down this wall! pic.twitter.com/Vy6lIJuGc5 — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) March 8, 2021

Republican Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert calls on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to “tear down” security fencing around the Capitol in a new ad.

Miles of fencing was put up around the Capitol and thousands of National Guard troops were deployed to guard the surrounding area after the Jan. 6 riot that resulted in five deaths and hundreds of arrests, but now, lawmakers, D.C. residents and the Capitol Police oversight board are calling for the razor-wire fencing to come down.

– Read more at Fox News