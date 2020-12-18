You won’t hear it said anywhere else, but until the joint session of Congress and the Senate meet on January 6 — Joe Biden is not the president elect.
One America’s Pearson Sharp has more on how President Trump could still be declared the winner of the 2020 election.
Source – One America News
