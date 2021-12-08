As you’re reading this, Iranian warlords are gathered together with wimpy Europeans at a Vienna venued conference to resurrect the original 2015 Obama/Iran Nuclear Deal to give this terrorist supporting nation the right to build a nuclear weapon. Not good news for the targets of Iran, such as Israel, Saudi Arabia, The UAE and the rest of the Abraham Accord nations.

This get together is being held at the Palais Coburg Hotel, where Obama signed that horrific agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). This deal was shut down by President Trump in 2018 together with imposing crushing oil export sanctions, causing financial mayhem to Iran. Strangely enough, the elephant in the room, the cause of all of the Iranian problems, the United States, is absent from these talks.

But not of our choice. The Iranians call the shots. Having good judgement on Biden’s obvious incapacity, they’re teasing us by refusing to meet with any of our envoys. So unless we jump in, the fate of these talks may end up in some sort of international Dumpster used to hold the trash of similar useless meetings.

And, as expected, word has it that our country is secretly meeting with them to propose lifting the crippling sanctions imposed by Trump. Biden would love nothing more than to give his predecessor a thumb in the eye by making peace with and satisfying the demands of the Mullahs. Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian taunted us as Monday’s talks began: “The United States still fails to properly understand the fact that there is no way to return to the deal without verifiable and effective lifting of all sanctions imposed on the Iranian nation after the U.S. departure. The return of the U.S. to the nuclear deal would be meaningless without guarantees to prevent the recurrence of the bitter experience of the past.”

And Biden will surely bite. With America losing its world dominance in energy production and the domestic fury of our own electorate, caused by rising oil prices at the pumps, Biden needs more oil pumping to increase the world’s supply thereby satisfying demand and lowering prices. It’s mostly political.

But who will pay the penalty for a nuclear armed Iran? Iranian General Abolfazi Shekarchhi, the spokesman for their armed forces, told us point blank: “We will not back off from the annihilation of Israel, even one millimeter. We want to destroy Zionism in the world,” he told the Iranian Students News Agency. Previously, he said that his nation could “level Haifa and Tel Aviv in the shortest period of time.” He also threatened the UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and other Abraham Accord signees.

Take him at his word. he’s telling the truth. When and if it gets the bomb, Ira will use it on Israel.

And Biden has very little use for Israel. He refused to vote against a recent UN General Assembly motion demanding Israel welcome in millions of Arabs who claim Israel forced them out during the 1948 War. And recall that when then Israeli Prime Minister Netantahu addressed a joint session of Congress in 2015, then President Obama and Vice President Biden both were purposely AWOL. And now his strings are being manipulated by Obama, Omar, Tlaib, Pressley, AOC and Sanders….all Israel haters of the worst degree. Watch out for Biden’s submission to Iran.

