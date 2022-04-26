Washington state will prohibit the use of the world “marijuana” in official law over concerns that it is racist.
Indeed, the state legislature recently passed a bill banning the word and Democrat Gov. Jay Inslee signed it into law, effective in June, Just the News reports.
“The term ‘marijuana’ itself is pejorative and racist,” state Democrat Rep. Melanie Morgan said. “As recreational marijuana use became more popular, it was negatively associated with Mexican immigrants. Even though it seems simple because it’s just one word, the reality is we’re healing the wrongs that were committed against Black and Brown people around cannabis.”
In this very silly banning of the word ‘marijuana’ as being racist Representative Morgan in citing ‘wrongs committed against black and brown people around cannabis’ infers quite clearly that they are the prime users and implies a synonimity between the two therefore her reasoning is racist in and of itself!
What of banning the term rape, because its bigoted towards rapists? Or banning murder, cause its offensive to killers?
No doubt due to the old stereotype that Blacks are either pimping or dealing.
Sounds like the state legislature has been lighting up a bit too much—they’re getting the full THC.
Those that keep using the word racist for everything are the real racist
Exactly. EVERYTHING TO THEM IS racist..
I always called it “weed” or “pot”.
From now on, I’ll refer to it as “Marijuana”.
Sticks and stones may break my bones, but name will never hurt me in a nation of strong free speech people, unless you are a weak-spined snow-flaked Liberal too timid to debate reality and must hire government thugs to keep you safe in the unreal self-created unworkable world of your own, who in America hide out in their basement when running for office, or in bomb shelters with your bought and paid for girlfriends if you live in a Russian world of Vlad Putin. Last I heard marijuana was something you smoked, not the truth that liberals try to burn and smoke out of existence because some snowflake might get offended into fits of cowardly tears.
Thank GOD I don’t live in such a stupid state with such IDIOTS in charge as to think marijuana as a word is racist….What the hell is wrong with you people ?
What’s wrong with them?? EVERYTHING!
Among us “Latinos/Mexicans” the word “pendejo(a)” implies that person is either dumb, stupid or both and nothing racist about so it applies just as equally this “*******” Democrat Gov. Jay Inslee.
This is so insane it would almost be funny if it wasn’t so pathetic. Washington state voters got what they wanted and voted for, any who did not agree got……!
What about Mary Jane ?? A Nick name for Marijuana. Sometimes you think the liberals can’t get any stupid, then this happens
Soon, the list of safe words that are NOT deemed racist by the excitable stupid crowd will be shorter than the ones they complain about.
When I think of Mexican workers I think of hard working fruit pickers, hard working fish processors not marijuana. I can’t understand this stupid law was even brought up. How long is it going to be before we ban the fruit we eat or the fish we eat? Come on Govie, thought you had better sense then that. Also how did the Mexican workers start their own yard care businesses? Answer: By growing marijuana.
“As recreational marijuana use became more popular, it was negatively associated with Mexican immigrants . . .”
“Was” is the operative word here. ‘Was’, as in, ‘the past’. Maybe it was negatively associated, but it isn’t now—except in the twisted minds of the woke darlings. Ask yourselves, do you think of Mexican immigrants whenever you hear the word, ‘marihuana’?
From the flood of articles I found in the internet describing marihuana as racist, it looks like the Socialist Central Planning Committee has sent out the word to make marihuana racist. I guess they’re running out of things to call racist, so they’re re-stocking. I write it as ‘marihuana’ because that’s the way I’ve heard all native Spanish speakers pronounce it: ‘mah-ree-wah-nah’.
For years sane americans have been waiting for the state of california to fall off into the pacific from that one huge earthquake-
now it would seem that we are going to hope the entire pacific side of america gets sucked into the sea–they have lost any commonsense