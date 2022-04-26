Washington state will prohibit the use of the world “marijuana” in official law over concerns that it is racist.

Indeed, the state legislature recently passed a bill banning the word and Democrat Gov. Jay Inslee signed it into law, effective in June, Just the News reports.

“The term ‘marijuana’ itself is pejorative and racist,” state Democrat Rep. Melanie Morgan said. “As recreational marijuana use became more popular, it was negatively associated with Mexican immigrants. Even though it seems simple because it’s just one word, the reality is we’re healing the wrongs that were committed against Black and Brown people around cannabis.”



