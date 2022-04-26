Veteran news anchor Chris Wallace broke his silence about the abrupt collapse of the CNN+ streaming service – revealing his future role at the left-leaning network is unclear once the platform is shuttered.

Wallace’s interview show, “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?” is one of several programs that will cease airing when CNN+ officially shuts down on Saturday – roughly one month after the doomed service debuted to great internal fanfare.

When asked about his future during a live-streamed event hosted by the Common Ground Committee on Sunday night, Wallace acknowledged that he doesn’t yet have any news to share.

