A malaria drug which Donald Trump was condemned for hailing as a possible COVID-19 treatment can increase survival rates by up to 200 per cent, scientists say.

Scientists found that, when ventilated patients with a severe version of COVID were given high doses of hydroxychloroquine with zinc, their survival rates could increase dramatically.

Trump said in March 2020 he was taking it to prevent him catching the virus, rather than treat it. He did not become infected until October, and was not treated with the drug.

The former president had previously touted hydroxy as a potential miracle treatment, with scientists lining up to insist he was wrong to do so.

Read more at the Daily Mail

————————-

MedRxiv Study: Hydroxychloroquine and zinc treatments increased COVID survival rate by almost three times

A new study published by MedRxiv found that hydroxychloroquine and zinc treatments in patients increased COVID survival by almost three times.

The study “looked at 255 COVID19 patients who required invasive mechanical ventilation (IMV) during the first two months of the US pandemic. Through comprehensive, longitudinal evaluation and new consideration of all the data, we were able to better describe and understand factors affecting outcome after intubation.”

As you know, former President Trump touted hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID, and was shunned by Dr. Fauci and the mainstream media for doing so. Trump told the world he even took hydroxychloroquine himself, and urged Americans to speak with their doctors.

_ Read more at KUSI News