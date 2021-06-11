A malaria drug which Donald Trump was condemned for hailing as a possible COVID-19 treatment can increase survival rates by up to 200 per cent, scientists say.
Scientists found that, when ventilated patients with a severe version of COVID were given high doses of hydroxychloroquine with zinc, their survival rates could increase dramatically.
Trump said in March 2020 he was taking it to prevent him catching the virus, rather than treat it. He did not become infected until October, and was not treated with the drug.
The former president had previously touted hydroxy as a potential miracle treatment, with scientists lining up to insist he was wrong to do so.
Read more at the Daily Mail
MedRxiv Study: Hydroxychloroquine and zinc treatments increased COVID survival rate by almost three times
A new study published by MedRxiv found that hydroxychloroquine and zinc treatments in patients increased COVID survival by almost three times.
The study “looked at 255 COVID19 patients who required invasive mechanical ventilation (IMV) during the first two months of the US pandemic. Through comprehensive, longitudinal evaluation and new consideration of all the data, we were able to better describe and understand factors affecting outcome after intubation.”
As you know, former President Trump touted hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID, and was shunned by Dr. Fauci and the mainstream media for doing so. Trump told the world he even took hydroxychloroquine himself, and urged Americans to speak with their doctors.
_ Read more at KUSI News
“A malaria drug which Donald Trump was condemned for hailing as a possible COVID-19 treatment can increase survival rates by up to 200 per cent, scientists say.”
It doesn’t matter what President Donald Trump said or didn’t say, did or didn’t do,
The disgraceful, dishonorable, destructive, traitorous Democrat Party condemned
President Donald Trump.
This immoral, racist, socialist Democrat Party has become our country’s most destructive and deadliest ENEMY.
Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit did a study last year and Hydroxy saved some of the patients. Also, like Dr. Ben Carson stated, that in Africa, where they use Hydroxy for malaria, there is a low incidence of covid. Dr. Fauci, the CDC, and the deep state are all in bed with Big Pharma. Many lives could have been saved from the covid epidemic, but the CDC, Fauci and Big Pharma, would not allow the hospitals to use Hydroxy. After Hydroxy was banned from use for covid, the Doctors in Michigan that I go to, stated that Hydroxy was not effective in treating covid and that Hydroxy caused too many side effects. These Doctors were instructed by the Hospitals they work for, to tell these lies. Fauci, the CDC and the CEO’s of Big Pharma should be charged with murder for withholding Hydroxy from the American people, who were covid positive.
Doctor upon doctor has vouched for this—is anybody listening?