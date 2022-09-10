Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday attacked Supreme Court justices for rescinding federal abortion rights, saying their June ruling is causing “suffering” as states impose dramatic restrictions on the procedure.

“I think this is an activist court,” Harris told NBC anchor Chuck Todd in an interview that will air more completely on Sunday.

“We had an established right for almost half a century, which is the right of women to make decisions about their own body as an extension of what we have decided to be, the privacy rights to which all people are entitled. And this court took that constitutional right away. And we are suffering as a nation because of it.”

The entire interview will be broadcast on Meet The Press tomorrow.

EXCLUSIVE: Vice President Kamala Harris says the Supreme Court is “an activist court” for overturning Roe v. Wade.@VP: “We had an established right for almost half a century. … This court took that constitutional right away. And we are suffering as a nation because of it.” pic.twitter.com/Tmv955n4Bx — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) September 9, 2022

The Roe v. Wade decision nearly 50 years ago recognized the right to personal privacy under the Constitution protects a woman’s abortion.

A majority of the justices in 2022 reasoned that ‘The Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision.’

‘Abortion couldn’t be constitutionally protected. Until the latter part of the 20th century, such a right was entirely unknown in American law. Indeed, when the Fourteenth Amendment was adopted, three quarters of the States made abortion a crime at all stages of pregnancy,’ the majority opinion read.

