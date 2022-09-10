Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday attacked Supreme Court justices for rescinding federal abortion rights, saying their June ruling is causing “suffering” as states impose dramatic restrictions on the procedure.
“I think this is an activist court,” Harris told NBC anchor Chuck Todd in an interview that will air more completely on Sunday.
“We had an established right for almost half a century, which is the right of women to make decisions about their own body as an extension of what we have decided to be, the privacy rights to which all people are entitled. And this court took that constitutional right away. And we are suffering as a nation because of it.”
The entire interview will be broadcast on Meet The Press tomorrow.
The Roe v. Wade decision nearly 50 years ago recognized the right to personal privacy under the Constitution protects a woman’s abortion.
A majority of the justices in 2022 reasoned that ‘The Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision.’
‘Abortion couldn’t be constitutionally protected. Until the latter part of the 20th century, such a right was entirely unknown in American law. Indeed, when the Fourteenth Amendment was adopted, three quarters of the States made abortion a crime at all stages of pregnancy,’ the majority opinion read.
Court: Armed man arrested near Justice Kavanaugh’s house (June of 2022)
The Supreme Court said Wednesday that an armed man who made threats against Justice Brett Kavanaugh was arrested near the justice’s house in Maryland.
The man was arrested about 1:50 a.m., court spokeswoman Patricia McCabe said in an email.
The California man, in his 20s, was armed with a gun and a knife, according to a law enforcement official. The man, whose identity has not been released, arrived in a taxi early in the morning and told law enforcement officers he wanted to kill Kavanaugh, the official said.
#1, The U.S. Constitution does Not give the federal government the right to govern abortions.
Amendment 10
The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.
– This court took that constitutional right away. And we are suffering as a nation because of it.” VP Kamala Harris
But
– A majority of the justices in 2022 reasoned that ‘The Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision.’
* WHAT IS THE RIGHT TO PRIVACY?
The right to privacy is not mentioned in the Constitution
* Exactly what human right gives a woman the right to kill her unborn baby?
What about the Baby’s human rights?
A woman’s body ends at the end of the baby’s umbilical cord and the baby’s body begins.
It is NOT YOUR BODY THAT YOU ARE KILLING, it is the baby’s body!!
