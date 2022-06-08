WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court said Wednesday that an armed man who made threats against Justice Brett Kavanaugh was arrested near the justice’s house in Maryland.
The man was arrested about 1:50 a.m., court spokeswoman Patricia McCabe said in an email.
The California man, in his 20s, was armed with a gun and a knife, according to a law enforcement official. The man, whose identity has not been released, arrived in a taxi early in the morning and told law enforcement officers he wanted to kill Kavanaugh, the official said.
The official was not authorized to publicly discuss details of the ongoing investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.
The Washington Post initially reported the arrest, quoting sources who said the man also was carrying burglary tools. He told police he was upset by a leaked draft opinion suggesting the court is about to overrule Roe v. Wade, the court’s landmark abortion case, the Post reported. He was also said to be upset over recent mass shootings, according to the newspaper.
The justices have been provided round-the-clock security at their homes amid concerns about violence following the court’s ultimate decision.
There have been protests at Kavanaugh’s house in a Maryland suburb just outside the District of Columbia, and at the homes of other justices, as well as demonstrations at the court, where a security fence rings the building and nearby streets have been closed.
He may be smiling in that photo, but I doubt that he is smiling now.
So, you bunch of deranged Leftist pro-abortion protesters who have threatened to harass the Supreme Court Justices at their homes because of your learning about a document leak concerning Roe vs Wade. You seemed to have inspired the criminal element to take it one step further. Now, this man and his family have to live in constant fear that some killjoy is going to catch them unawares and take them out.
Imagine not being able to go out and eat—go to a store—fun an errand—without having to look over your shoulder constantly and be paranoid over everything because you fear for your life—and you haven’t done a thing to anybody to deserve it.
All of you who brought this to pass are as low-life as low can get.
Judge it is time to teach yourself and your family how to use a handgun if you haven’t already and do not be afraid to use it . get the whole family CCW permits and carry them.