he Oregon Health Authority is requiring that people attending work, businesses or religious institutions show proof of vaccination to be allowed maskless entry.

While it was expected to happen somewhere and sometime, Oregon is the first state to issue this guidance.

The state’s health authorities updated their mask guidance on May 19, following the CDC’s rollback of mask mandates for vaccinated individuals.

“Businesses, employers and faith institutions now have the option to adjust their masking guidance to allow fully vaccinated individuals to no longer wear a mask in their establishments,” the Health Authority said.

“Businesses, employers and faith institutions doing so must have a policy in place to check the vaccination status of all individuals before they enter their establishment. Businesses, employers and faith institutions who do not create such policies will maintain the same masking guidance listed below, regardless of an individual’s vaccination status.”

The policy is raising concerns for those who choose not to take the vaccine for whatever reason, including safety, side effects, efficacy, mistrust in pharmaceutical companies and a lack of full FDA approval, the Epoch Times reports.

Nathaniel Brown, a spokesperson for Oregon Business and Industry, told the New York TImes that they have “serious concerns about the practicality of requiring business owners and workers to be the enforcer.”

“We are hearing from retailers and small businesses who are concerned about putting their frontline workers in a potentially untenable position when dealing with customers,” Brown said.

