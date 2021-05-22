he Oregon Health Authority is requiring that people attending work, businesses or religious institutions show proof of vaccination to be allowed maskless entry.
While it was expected to happen somewhere and sometime, Oregon is the first state to issue this guidance.
The state’s health authorities updated their mask guidance on May 19, following the CDC’s rollback of mask mandates for vaccinated individuals.
“Businesses, employers and faith institutions now have the option to adjust their masking guidance to allow fully vaccinated individuals to no longer wear a mask in their establishments,” the Health Authority said.
“Businesses, employers and faith institutions doing so must have a policy in place to check the vaccination status of all individuals before they enter their establishment. Businesses, employers and faith institutions who do not create such policies will maintain the same masking guidance listed below, regardless of an individual’s vaccination status.”
The policy is raising concerns for those who choose not to take the vaccine for whatever reason, including safety, side effects, efficacy, mistrust in pharmaceutical companies and a lack of full FDA approval, the Epoch Times reports.
Nathaniel Brown, a spokesperson for Oregon Business and Industry, told the New York TImes that they have “serious concerns about the practicality of requiring business owners and workers to be the enforcer.”
“We are hearing from retailers and small businesses who are concerned about putting their frontline workers in a potentially untenable position when dealing with customers,” Brown said.
So, businesses, employers and places of worship have now become by force (Government force) the Gestapo / Stasi, for the Government. The communists throwing away our Constitution. The sewer of Oregon’s Government.
I’d like to know how they intend to ensure these ridiculous mandates will be followed! Are they going to place city or state police at the entrances to these businesses and churches, or do the expect business owners will hire or schedule additional personnel?
North Korea anyone?
Once a government gets control over anything, it is very difficult to take it away. So, they’re going to relent on the mask requirement, BUT now they are requiring proof of vaccination in order to enter certain areas. They are just like a boa constrictor—they wrap themselves around your life and gradually choke the last breath out of you. We need to learn how to become a mongoose.
When the idiot Democrats start requiring proof of citizenship before voting, I’ll start taking them serious about controlling, rather than spreading the Pandemic. It’s a lot easier to forge a vaccination card than a driver’s license. Any fool with a copy machine can duplicate as many blanks as they wish, just like the millions of fake ballots that only showed one vote for Biden, but nobody else on the ticket. If the democrat run government is running the program, you just got to know it will produce the opposite of what they promise and the very corrupt results they will never admit to. The printing presses in the California and Oregon prisons are probably already cranking the fake vaccination cards out to be released to the public as quickly as they released the criminals that now run their party and as quickly and organized as the Chinese released the virus into the world.
The voters of Oregon are the ones that put these left wing socialists in office, now they are starting to see just how stupid they were. The exit of people and businesses from those loony left coast states will continue, now at a higher rate.
When you vote for the democrats, at any government level, these are the kind of things you can expect. People better think long and hard about who they vote for next year, and again in 2024, unless of course they want more of their freedoms taken away.
The State of oregon just de-facto succeeded from the Union. Not only is this a clear violation of HIPPA, it is a violation of the Constitution of the United States of America. What’s next? Turn in your SUV, and buy an electric vehicle, by force of law?
Very strange indeed. If the Republicans were doing something similar there would be a thousand lawsuits a day and federal judges interceding to block any and all attempts to implement this tyranny. Why do the courts and laws only seem to be enforced one way?
Oregon should change its name to the People’s Republic of Oregon. Or a better name would be the Communist State of Calimexifornia North.
Requiring a piece of paper to enter a church is a violation of the 1st Amendment.
Portland tolerates burning buildings, robbery, rape, shootings, mayhem, and general lawbreaking. The conservative districts of OR tend to ignore the government and want out. I can’t imagine any business not in a leftist district caring what the rules are. You just ignore them. But this is one example of over bearing government. There never was an emergency or crisis. All things considered covid was no big deal and is less of one now.
It was only a matter of time, but Oregon has crossed the finish line into China first. This is no longer an American state but a Chicom province or a Nazi German gau, and every patriotic American should break relations with this traitor state – not go there, not buy from there, sell stocks (if any still remain) headquartered there, not invest in anything there. Money that would be spent in or on Oregon should be donated instead to the legal efforts of the eastern counties to secede from the tyranny of Antifa, Burn Loot Matter and the socialists and sodomites who dominate the western part of the state. Any hope we have of saving the dying country and restoring the First American Republic must lie in secession or revolt, both in Oregon and nationally. Down with the dictatorship! Biden and plandemic exploiters delenda est!
The government isn’t denying entry to those venues to anyone, simply protecting everyone from potential exposure to the virus via the unvaccinated. Time to grow up.
Did you even read the article? Because requiring credentials to do anything RACIST! If you want to be protected, wear a mask and get vaccinated. Then you won’t get COVID! Because the vaccine works, right? Or don’t you believe it does, in which case you will have to wear the mask forever.
There are too many minorities who can’t figure out how to get an I.D., so HOW are they going to figure out how to sign up for two shots and keep their vaccine credential to show? BECAUSE THEY DON’T HAVE AN I.D. ANYWAY to get the shot. Stop being a hateful racist.
How can I protect myself from vaccinated morons?
No Meredith, time for you to grow up and learn to use the brain God gave you. Oh, poor indoctrinated one, bless your heart.
…and these l) l p 5 # l t 5 wonder why they have counties voting to secede to join Idaho.
Yup, this is what happens when locusts (Commiefornicatians) destroy their own state, then migrate to others to do the same.
I know what you can do with MY certification of being STUCK, stick it WAY UP where the sun don’t shine and SPIN IT!
Too bad that we have a MINI-MOONBEAM gov.brown STILL in office, can’t wait to vote that VERMIN out of our misery!
Sounds like blackmail to me not to mention intimidation. I suppose there will be more and more resistance to these arbitrary, socialist ‘mandates’ by thinking, freedom to choose, freedom loving people in this country. No one should be forced to take any experimental injection or be used as a guinea pig.
Just had a thought! California, Oregon and Washington state should become their own country. They can form their own government or better yet, move all the DC democrats to that new country to govern and control it. They are all like-minded, of the same ilk. They can have their own socialist/communist agenda that they all love, tax people there the way they want, have all their own ‘energy’ sources, green agenda promote, encourage and support BLM, Antifa, and any other radical, anti-American, anti-Israel and anti-U.S. Constitutional or wacky agendas. Hollywood can become the capitol and all the actors the congress! The can promote and normalize killing unborn babies, saving animals, using paper straws, etc. Oh, but what happens when they need oil to make plastics like the liners on their disposable baby diapers, etc.? Hm, sounds like a huge issue that they will need to resolve.
We can then have the “swamp drained” and elect those who love our county, work hard, don’t believe in bankrupting the country, and aren’t looking for handouts or packing good bills with pork to line their own pockets.
There must be more, but that’s enough for now!
Bad Idea. We need a counter revolution and counterfeit vaccine cards to overthrow this mess.
No proof needed if you can show that you’re a member of BLM or Antifa.
Used to be required for international travel.
Not really that big a deal to me.
i am 54yrs old and never thought in my lifetime i would she these things happening in the u.s.a..
we have become a divided nation and we will will not stand.
i know not everyone is religous or believers in god, but the country has turned away from god and accepted evil in the form of politics and hatred
for each other yes i said it.
lucifer has been very busy in america just look around and you will see what i mean.
antifa,blm,naacp,congressional black caucus queers and transexuality being accepted as normal behavior,men using womens dressing rooms and restrooms and now even school showers.
we have let politicians like newsome and cuomo and gretchin whitmer tell us we cant worship in church over the fake pandemic make no mistake the assault on your s and my freedom is real they will take it all from you if we let them.
i pray to god every day to stop the LEFT and the rinos dead in there tracks and have mercy on your people.
joe CARTER biden and his hell hounds are now turning on israel and that is bad for us.
we have a real problem the demons are loose.
please bless the usa and her people keep us safe in jesus name amen!
What is the problem with going maskless?? If you are “vaccinated” then you should be immune and if you are not, you know the risk you run. No state, county, or city has the right to demand vaccinations. They are NOT gods and should stop acting like they are. It is already proven MASKS DO NOT DO A DARN THING for protection and I am very skeptical as to the vaccine that was thrown together in a couple of months. Remember many drugs that have been tested and have been on the market first bits scripts then over the counter have been proven to cause cancer and other diseases. And these were TESTED for a long period before being put on the market, so just how SAFE is a vaccine that has NOT been tested and just thrown together???? IMO, it isn’t and that is why my decision is no, this is not going to be injected into my body. MY BODY MY CHOICE! Since the statement has been working for the libs for quite some time it should also be effective for my choices also
We can only hope that the parts of The Fascist State of Oregon loses the counties that want to annex to Idaho. I do not live there, but I would vote for it. Maybe a lot of good Conservatives could move there for the next election, and cast votes.
Dumb idea. We need to destroy the fascist infrastructure. PERIOD
This is one of the reasons the the intelligent counties in Oregon want to secede from the state and join Idaho
Heil Hitler!