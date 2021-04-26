Vice President Kamala Harris is blending two Democratic agendas into one, claiming on Thursday that “extreme climate” is one of the root causes of illegal immigrants surging the southern border of the United States.
Blame it on climate change – not open borders
At the Northern Triangle (Honduras, Guatemala and Honduras) roundtable, Harris added climate change to the primary reasons the Council on Foreign Relations gave for hundreds of thousands of Central Americans fleeing their countries (mostly to the U.S.) – poverty, corruption and chronic violence.
“[To solve the border crisis, the Biden-Harris administration must] address both what I think of as the acute and the root causes of migration,” Harris told the roundtable, according to The Western Journal. “Most people don’t want to leave home – they don’t want to leave their grandparents … they don’t want to leave the culture.”
She then worked the Democrats’ climate change agenda into the equation of factors spurring Latinos to flee.
“We are looking at extensive storm damage because of extreme climate, [and] we’re looking at drought in an area in a region where agriculture is one of the most traditionally important basis for their economy,” Harris continued. “We’re looking at what’s happening in terms of food scarcity as a result of that and, in fact, incredible food insecurity, which we used to call hunger – food insecurity.”
She then conceded that a few other factors have a part in the crisis.
“And we are looking at, therefore, a number of issues that also relate to poverty, extreme poverty, and also there’s violence obviously coming out of those regions,” Harris admitted, as reported by Fox News, before circling back to climate alarmism. “When you look at the root causes, we’re also looking at issues of corruption, [but] again, we’re looking at the issue of climate resiliency and then the concern about a lack of economic opportunity.”
Harris indicated that so-called climate change – which she blames on manmade pollutants – was responsible for Hurricane Eta and Iota that hit the Northern Triangle last October and November, which Newsweek said damaged 250,000 homes and left 5.3 million in need of assistance. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations also considers Northern Triangle nations as part of the Central American Dry Corridor, which it says is suffering one its worst famines in a decade.
Idle talk?
However, the current border surge did not begin until Biden took office and implemented his open border policies – including halting construction of former President Donald Trump’s border wall.
The U.S.’s attempt to help local governments in the Northern Triangle to curb the exodus – through a number of “pro-development” and “tough-on-crime” policies – has done little stop caravans from swarming the border … especially after President Joe Biden essentially invited immigrants to come to the U.S. illegally during his presidential campaign with assurances of acceptance.
“Migrants from this region constitute a large portion of the illegal aliens unlawfully entering the country in the 2021 border crisis still going on to this day, according to the [Council on Foreign Relations],” The Western Journal noted.
Republicans and other conservatives have frequently criticized Biden and Harris – who Biden assigned to solve the border situation – for their lack of concern to remedy the border crisis that they incited through their pro-immigration policies. They stress how neither has visited the border since the crisis began more than three months ago.
It’s only getting worse …
Months after taking over the White House, the Biden administration would not admit a border crisis existed – calling it a “border challenge” – but the number of illegal immigrants at the border continues to climb to record highs.
“The U.S. is seeing a dramatic surge in migration at the border, with 172,000 migrants encountered in March alone – and thousands more estimated to have evaded Border Patrol,” Fox News reported. “The spike in unaccompanied children and migrant families, in particular, has overwhelmed facilities and led the Biden administration to rapidly opening facilities to house them.”
Despite stopping the construction of Trump’s border wall, minimizing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and employing catch-and-release, Democrats continue to point fingers in other directions for the border crisis.
“The Biden administration has placed significant emphasis on the root causes of the crisis, while also saying migrant surges are seasonal and dismissing claims from critics that a liberalization of migration and border policy by the administration is responsible,” Fox informed.
But conservatives in Washington stress that it is no coincidence that the current illegal immigration surge began the day Biden took office, starting with his pro-immigration executive orders.
“Republicans have pointed to the Biden administration’s rollback of the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), narrowing of interior enforcement and the decision not to apply Title 42 public health protections to unaccompanied children as reasons for the surge,” Fox News noted.
—-
Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.
I’m surprised Kamala Heiress didn’t blame “systemic racism” for the invasion!
Keep in mind:
Truth, Facts, Reality and History are all irrelevant to a Democrat and especially to the Democrats in government, IF they DON”T WANT to believe them or don’t fit into their Lie, Con or Deception.
Democrats will just Make Up their OWN Truth, Facts, Reality and History to fit what they WANT to believe and fits into their Lie, Con or deception that they are trying to make you believe.
ONLY A FOOL WOULD TRUST this Socialist Democrat Party or their corrupt, traitorous misleaders. 🙁 🙁 🙁
Just say “Thanks Georgia.” That says it all.
I have a question: If they are coming here due to climate change – do we not have climate change here? The dems say we have climate change here so why are they leaving climate change to come to climate change? Inquiring minds want to know.
Yep, Kamala, there are food shortages, because these people live in dictatorships. That is the “climate change” that is causing the food shortages, dictatorships. How is that for “wokeness” Kamala?????
Whatever the Marxist Fascist Democrat leadership says is exactly not what the say it is. They repeat the lies hoping that they will say it enough that it will be believed. The sad part is that a large number of the population has been dumbed down enough that they do not know how to find out what the truth is, and will accept the lie as the truth. We need laws that allow for recall of any and all elected officials all the way to the president. If enough people want to remove the elected official it s change, it should be put on a ballot. It could be called the people’s impeachment.
Our esteemed Vice President has yet to figure out the climate is hot near the equator. I have been close to the Equator and figured it out the first day I stood out in the sunshine at Noon.
As she is Jamaican, she probably was subjected to that heat before.
I wonder if that is the reason why she refuses to go to our southern border, even though that is her job.
Biden at least has an excuse to being ignorant of the facts, because he has dementia. What’s her excuse?
jimbo999
The human body will adjust to any climate they live in, within a couple of weeks.
But a true Democrat will never have a honest rational character or mentality.
Every time she opens up her useless trap it shows how stupid and ignorant she is. Scary thought of her being president or is she it now because the stupidity seems to come from this administration daily.
The Democrats cater to people who are a mix of extremely gullible and completely stupid. The reason for the border “crisis” is we are not protecting our border.
The easiest way to stop this is to send our armed military to the border with orders to secure the border. Once the people find out they are going to be stuck in Mexico, many of them will stay home. Once our border is secure, Mexico will then have a border crisis. They, Mexico, can then close their southern border and stop this completely.
Once our military has gained control of our border then the National Guard should be mobilized to go through each state and expel those who are in the country illegally. This problem could be fixed by the 4th of July if we had a competent president in office who loved America.
Biden and Harris = Dumb & Dumber. How much more of this are the “moderate” democrats going to take? They seem to be following the leadership off a cliff like lemmings. Amazing.