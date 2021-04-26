Vice President Kamala Harris is blending two Democratic agendas into one, claiming on Thursday that “extreme climate” is one of the root causes of illegal immigrants surging the southern border of the United States.

Blame it on climate change – not open borders

At the Northern Triangle (Honduras, Guatemala and Honduras) roundtable, Harris added climate change to the primary reasons the Council on Foreign Relations gave for hundreds of thousands of Central Americans fleeing their countries (mostly to the U.S.) – poverty, corruption and chronic violence.

“[To solve the border crisis, the Biden-Harris administration must] address both what I think of as the acute and the root causes of migration,” Harris told the roundtable, according to The Western Journal. “Most people don’t want to leave home – they don’t want to leave their grandparents … they don’t want to leave the culture.”

She then worked the Democrats’ climate change agenda into the equation of factors spurring Latinos to flee.

“We are looking at extensive storm damage because of extreme climate, [and] we’re looking at drought in an area in a region where agriculture is one of the most traditionally important basis for their economy,” Harris continued. “We’re looking at what’s happening in terms of food scarcity as a result of that and, in fact, incredible food insecurity, which we used to call hunger – food insecurity.”

She then conceded that a few other factors have a part in the crisis.

“And we are looking at, therefore, a number of issues that also relate to poverty, extreme poverty, and also there’s violence obviously coming out of those regions,” Harris admitted, as reported by Fox News, before circling back to climate alarmism. “When you look at the root causes, we’re also looking at issues of corruption, [but] again, we’re looking at the issue of climate resiliency and then the concern about a lack of economic opportunity.”

Harris indicated that so-called climate change – which she blames on manmade pollutants – was responsible for Hurricane Eta and Iota that hit the Northern Triangle last October and November, which Newsweek said damaged 250,000 homes and left 5.3 million in need of assistance. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations also considers Northern Triangle nations as part of the Central American Dry Corridor, which it says is suffering one its worst famines in a decade.

Idle talk?

However, the current border surge did not begin until Biden took office and implemented his open border policies – including halting construction of former President Donald Trump’s border wall.

The U.S.’s attempt to help local governments in the Northern Triangle to curb the exodus – through a number of “pro-development” and “tough-on-crime” policies – has done little stop caravans from swarming the border … especially after President Joe Biden essentially invited immigrants to come to the U.S. illegally during his presidential campaign with assurances of acceptance.

“Migrants from this region constitute a large portion of the illegal aliens unlawfully entering the country in the 2021 border crisis still going on to this day, according to the [Council on Foreign Relations],” The Western Journal noted.

Republicans and other conservatives have frequently criticized Biden and Harris – who Biden assigned to solve the border situation – for their lack of concern to remedy the border crisis that they incited through their pro-immigration policies. They stress how neither has visited the border since the crisis began more than three months ago.

It’s only getting worse …

Months after taking over the White House, the Biden administration would not admit a border crisis existed – calling it a “border challenge” – but the number of illegal immigrants at the border continues to climb to record highs.

“The U.S. is seeing a dramatic surge in migration at the border, with 172,000 migrants encountered in March alone – and thousands more estimated to have evaded Border Patrol,” Fox News reported. “The spike in unaccompanied children and migrant families, in particular, has overwhelmed facilities and led the Biden administration to rapidly opening facilities to house them.”

Despite stopping the construction of Trump’s border wall, minimizing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and employing catch-and-release, Democrats continue to point fingers in other directions for the border crisis.

“The Biden administration has placed significant emphasis on the root causes of the crisis, while also saying migrant surges are seasonal and dismissing claims from critics that a liberalization of migration and border policy by the administration is responsible,” Fox informed.

But conservatives in Washington stress that it is no coincidence that the current illegal immigration surge began the day Biden took office, starting with his pro-immigration executive orders.

“Republicans have pointed to the Biden administration’s rollback of the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), narrowing of interior enforcement and the decision not to apply Title 42 public health protections to unaccompanied children as reasons for the surge,” Fox News noted.

