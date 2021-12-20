A longtime conservative political activist says the GOP’s Liz Cheney is daydreaming if she thinks she can get elected president in 2024. In fact, he predicts she won’t even be able to retain her current seat in the House of Representatives.
During a recent broadcast, Tucker Carlson on Fox News Channel pointed out that in recent weeks the Wyoming congresswoman has been seen “wandering around” downtown Manchester, New Hampshire – fueling speculation that she plans to run for president of the United States in 2024:
Carlson: “[Liz Cheney] believes she has a shot at the Republican nomination for president – and she believed that fervently enough to fly to Manchester, New Hampshire in the middle of November …. What can we conclude from this behavior? Not looking at what she says, but what she’s doing … and the only answer is Liz Cheney is delusional.”
Gary Bauer, chairman of Campaign for Working Families, agrees with the Fox News host.
“She’s going to be totally swamped,” Bauer says, assessing Cheney’s electability. “It’s very doubtful that she will win re-election to the United States House next November. So, if she tries [to get re-elected] and gets clobbered – which I believe she would – if she then decided to run on a third-party ticket, she’s not going to be supported by Mitch McConnell or anybody else in the Republican Party who’s in a leadership position.”
According to Bauer, the party leaders know what’s at stake in 2024 – and that her run on a third-party ticket could essentially guarantee the country’s continued demise.
“They would all understand that her candidacy as a third-party ticket would deliver this country into the hands of the far-left, socialist progressives for four more years,” he tells AFN. “So, I think she’s delusional.”
The three-term congresswoman is already somewhat of an outlier in the GOP. Earlier this year, Cheney was ousted by her own party as the #3 Republican in the U.S. House – and twice was rebuked by a committee of the Wyoming Republican Party. She was among the ten Republicans who voted in January to impeach President Donald Trump; and now is one of two Republicans on the nine-member January 6 Committee – a committee that Tucker Carlson described in his report as the American version of “a Soviet show trial.”
Just throw the mother dog out of the republican party already… she’s useless anyway.
To comment on Liz Cheney’s Chances of becomong Republican President, ” She hasn’t A Snowball’s Chance In ” …Helx .
” She hasn’t A Snowballs chance In H., ” Author Unknown
We’ll give the dems HER, and take Manchen!
Not only can I NOT wait to NOT cast my vote for Liz for congress in 2022, I would feel exactly the same way IF she was to ever, and I repeat ever, become a presidential candidate. Notice I didn’t say Republican presidential candidate.
Liz Cheney is a Democrat who tries to fool people into believing that she is a Republican. She has less than a 1% chance of winning the GOP nomination for the 2024 Presidential race!!
She is your typical “Rhino” politician who is totally of of touch with reality & true Conservative Republicans! It will be a travesty if she manages to avoid loosing her position in Congress when her seat comes up for re-election.
Aren’t all liberal anti-Americans delusional? They believe what their minds come up with. Just because she momentarily has a political voice in no way means she has all the faculties needed to produce logical and reasonable results. Bozo thinks he was elected president when he could not even fill up a school bus for any rally he held. It must be a prerequisite to have limited level of intelligence to be a democrat or rino.
Liz could be a possible running mate to replace Kamala. She’s apparently on board with Joe’s BBB and HR-1, seeing how they’re both either unconstitutional or destructive to the America we love.
That would be interesting to see.. REPLACING Kamala with LIZZARD LIZ!
LoL well after the day I’ve had ( And everything since Nov 5th 2020) I have to thank you for the good laugh
Time to take out the trash. Bye Liz !
Was the Cheney family tree RINO-rotten or is Liz’s father turning over in his grave at her collusion with the Dems, giving Pelousy bipartisan cover for her Jan 6 witch hunt? Since the Bush family has revealed itself to be one-world elitists, guess George W”s VP Dick was of the same mind and the rotten apple Liz hasn’t fallen far from the tree.
I honestly can’t remember much about papa chene.. SO couldn’t say if they were always rotten, OR if she’s a bad apple..